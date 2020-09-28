  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharat Forge rating: Reduce; Opportunity in defence business is a positive

By: |
September 28, 2020 2:00 AM

Expectation hurdle is steep though; upgraded to Reduce with target price of Rs 412

We are admirers of Bharat Forge (BHFC) for its focus on quality and innovation, yet the truth is its key business segments (CV, PV, Oil & Gas) are cyclical, which are currently in differing demand rebound cycles. Management is trying to pivot and create a larger pie of revenues from stable segments like defence, aerospace, etc. Aerospace segment outlook remains uncertain due to Covid-19 pandemic; however, recent defence procurement policy shift has raised investor confidence in BHFC’s potential to win artillery guns’ orders.

We deep-dived into the artillery segment opportunity, analysed global peers (e.g. Rheinmetall) and our base case incremental DCF value is ~Rs 41/share. Key risk: If Kalyani group chooses to bid for defence orders via Kalyani Strategic Systems BHFC benefits drop by 50%. We roll forward earnings into Sep’20, upgrade our rating to Reduce from SELL.

Trying to decode defence opportunity: As per media reports, Indian army might procure ~2,700 artillery guns. Currently, the key systems being tested/procured are from: (i) Global suppliers – e.g. BAE M777, Hanwha K9-Vajra; (ii) domestic suppliers – e.g. ATAGS (BHFC, Tata Power), Dhanush (OFB). As per our estimates, the cumulative order value relevant for BHFC could be ~Rs 243 bn. Our base case assumes: ATAGS wins 60% of towed artillery guns’ requirement (~1600 guns), BHFC wins ~30% of orders (~500 guns) along with key input supplies. We estimate BHFC’s defence business to clock Ebit margins of >25%, factoring in significant labour cost advantage, higher asset efficiency.

Upgrade to REDUCE: The class-8 truck demand (exports) is likely to scale back >300k units by CY22; however, domestic truck market is unlikely to reach FY18 peak volumes before FY24/25. We cut our multiple to 25x (earlier:27x) Sep’22e EPS (roll forward), add `41/share fair value (DCF basis) to arrive at fair value of Rs 412.

