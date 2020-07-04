Bharat Electronics rating: Buy — A robust performance in the final quarter

Near-term concerns largely addressed; FY21/22e EPS up 14/9%; TP raised to Rs 110 given growth visibility
Despite a tall ask of recouping margin lost in 9mFY20 and forex loss, Bharat Electronics’ (BEL) Q4FY20 Ebitda surpassed estimate by 25% (margin at 25.5%). This implies greater operating leverage and y-o-y dip in contractual labour/warranties, in our view. Q4 numbers materially address two major concerns—operating margin and cash flow; both came better, vindicating stronger competitive MOAT around superior systems integration capabilities and under-appreciated internal efficiencies and reflects a much higher seriousness towards critical defence procurement.
We now expect a much better revenue growth in FY21/22 given high visibility for ventilators in H1, execution of three-four large projects in order book and healthy payment cycle reflecting in strong FY20 cash flow. Factoring in impact of sharp OPM improvement and better near-term revenue visibility, we revise up FY21/22e EPS 14%/9%. Maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs 110 (Rs 90 earlier) given growth/return visibility.
Simultaneous large projects execution, lower overhead drive margin: BEL, despite a high base in Q4FY19, posted 50% sales jump led by execution of LRSAM/IACC, reflecting poor gross margin, but better absorption of fixed costs and overheads. This aided 7% revenue growth and 5% Ebitda dip in FY20, better than Street’s expectation. While top-line growth was lower than guidance (10%), margin came higher versus general guidance range of 17-19%. Lower contract cost/warranties in FY20 apart from operating leverage benefits contributed to better operating margin.
What’s in store for 12-24 months? We expect the healthy revenue growth to sustain, reflected in strong order book of Rs 520 bn (4x FY20 sales) and a run rate of Rs 130-150 bn for new orders annually. With better systems integration capabilities, BEL is capable of delivering a much larger turnover, yielding better cash flows/returns over two-three years.
Outlook: Fortifying its niche
Near-term concerns on growth, profitability and cash flows stand largely addressed; however, the bigger picture lies in BEL’s improved capability to handle multiple large value systems integration, which could yield much better returns/cash flow in its core areas of platform-based weapon systems & maintenance, etc. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.