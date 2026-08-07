Here's the live share price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers
|4.09
|2.66
|-2.06
|-8.96
|-6.26
|19.49
|9.62
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.9
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.5
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.3
|-5.9
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5
|-11.9
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.6
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.5
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.3
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.4
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.6
|-31.59
|-34
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has declined 6.26% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.68
|23.74
|10
|23.77
|23.78
|20
|24.05
|23.92
|50
|24.29
|24.15
|100
|23.84
|24.56
|200
|26.02
|25.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Bharat Bhushan Fin. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Bharat Bhushan Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial R
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Bharat Bhushan Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Bharat Bhushan Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Bharat Bhushan Fin. - Direct Intimation (FY 2026-27) To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Mode ('Physical Shareholders'
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC049038 and registration number is 049038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹24.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹16.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers are ₹25.35 and ₹23.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹36.18 and 52-week low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹18.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 2.66% for the past month, -2.06% over 3 months, -6.26% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers are 57.58 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global