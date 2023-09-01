What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹9.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is 29.29 and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is 0.51 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹29.50 as on .