Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT BHUSHAN FINANCE & COMMODITY BROKERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.70 Closed
1.23₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.58₹25.35
₹24.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.90₹36.18
₹24.70
Open Price
₹24.40
Prev. Close
₹24.40
Volume
1,170

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers		4.092.66-2.06-8.96-6.2619.499.62
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.9-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.532.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.3-5.94.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5-11.920.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.624.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.52.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.423.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.6-31.59-3437.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has declined 6.26% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.6823.74
1023.7723.78
2024.0523.92
5024.2924.15
10023.8424.56
20026.0225.58

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTBharat Bhushan Fin. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTBharat Bhushan Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial R
Jul 15, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTBharat Bhushan Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 02, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTBharat Bhushan Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTBharat Bhushan Fin. - Direct Intimation (FY 2026-27) To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Mode ('Physical Shareholders'

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC049038 and registration number is 049038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Bhushan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Ahuja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhav Bharat Bhushan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhvi Ahuja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Bhargava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vibhor Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹24.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers?

The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers?

The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹16.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers are ₹25.35 and ₹23.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹36.18 and 52-week low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹18.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 2.66% for the past month, -2.06% over 3 months, -6.26% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers are 57.58 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers News

More Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers News
Market Pulse