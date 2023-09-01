Follow Us

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT BHUSHAN FINANCE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.50 Closed
1.410.41
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹30.35
₹29.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹33.60
₹29.50
Open Price
₹30.35
Prev. Close
₹29.09
Volume
1,954

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.23
  • R230.97
  • R331.58
  • Pivot
    29.62
  • S128.88
  • S228.27
  • S327.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.0729.28
  • 1030.329.04
  • 2029.7528.22
  • 5029.2226.7
  • 10027.225.98
  • 20027.7425.9

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0621.1021.9025.375.3689.7150.51
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC049038 and registration number is 049038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Saihgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Bhushan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Ahuja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhvi Ahuja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhav Bharat Bhushan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹9.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is 29.29 and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹29.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

