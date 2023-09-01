Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.06
|21.10
|21.90
|25.37
|5.36
|89.71
|50.51
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC049038 and registration number is 049038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹9.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is 29.29 and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹29.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.