What is the share price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹24.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers? The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers? The market cap of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹16.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers are ₹25.35 and ₹23.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹36.18 and 52-week low of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers is ₹18.90 as on .

How has the Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 2.66% for the past month, -2.06% over 3 months, -6.26% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers are 57.58 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global