Bharat 22 ETF kicks off for retail investors tomorrow; key things to know about Rs 8,000 crore issue

Government looks to garner up to Rs 8000 crore from Bharat 22 ETF.

The fourth tranche of Bharat-22 ETF (Exchange traded fund) kicks off for retail investors tomorrow. Notably, Bharat 22 ETF opened for anchor investors on 3 October, Thursday. Through this Bharat 22 ETF, the government looks to raise about Rs 8,000 crore. All investors are being offered a 3% discount over the issue price. Notably, Bharat 22 ETF has a base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore, with a greenshoe option to retain another Rs 6,000 crore, taking the total amount to Rs 8,000 crore, government sources told PTI. The minimum investment amount for retail investors is Rs 5,000. Therefore, retail investors can invest with the minimum amount of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The maximum investment amount is kept at Rs 2 lakh for the retail category. ICICI Prudential AMC will handle this tranche of the ETF. For other categories, the minimum application amount is pegged at Rs 10 crore ( for retirement funds, QIBs and anchor investors).

Interestingly, Bharat 22 ETF invests in 22 companies, out of which 19 companies are PSUs while three operate in the private sector. Axis Bank, ITC and L&T constitute about 39.4% of the overall weightage. ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India, Nalco, Bharat Electronics, Engineers India, NBCC, NTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, GAIL, PGCIL, NLC India, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda are among the other components. Notably, just 5 stocks including L&T (16.7%), ITC (14.3%), SBI (9.4%), Axis Bank (8.4%) and NTPC (7.70%) account for nearly 57% of the weightage. Only three public sector banks — SBI, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda — figure in the Bharat-22 index. In terms of sectors, industrials (22%), followed by finance (21%) and utilities (21%) make up a major chunk.

Bharat 22 ETF is part of the Narendra Modi-led government’s mega divestment programme. The government looks to raise a record Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disnvestment, Rs 20,000 crore more than the previous fiscal. The government has so far raised around Rs 35,900 crore through Bharat-22 ETF. Out of this, Rs 14,500 crore was raised in November 2017, another Rs 8,400 crore was mopped up in June 2018 and Rs 13,000 crore in February this year.