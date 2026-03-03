Facebook Pixel Code
Bhanderi Infracon Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHANDERI INFRACON

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Bhanderi Infracon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹160.00 Closed
4.58₹ 7.00
As on Feb 6, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bhanderi Infracon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹160.00
₹160.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.50₹160.00
₹160.00
Open Price
₹160.00
Prev. Close
₹153.00
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhanderi Infracon has gained 5.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 37.63%.

Bhanderi Infracon’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bhanderi Infracon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhanderi Infracon		0013.4816.3237.639.165.40
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Bhanderi Infracon has gained 37.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhanderi Infracon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Bhanderi Infracon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bhanderi Infracon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150151.05
10142.4144.5
20136.57135.85
50120.11126.08
10097.550
20048.780

Bhanderi Infracon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhanderi Infracon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bhanderi Infracon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 05, 2026, 12:16 AM ISTBhanderi Infracon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 13, 2026, 9:12 PM ISTBhanderi Infracon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 06, 2026, 9:52 PM ISTBhanderi Infracon - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Nov 15, 2025, 2:28 AM ISTBhanderi Infracon - Result Of Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025 Standalone And Consolidated
Nov 15, 2025, 2:20 AM ISTBhanderi Infracon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone And Conso

About Bhanderi Infracon

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2004PLC044481 and registration number is 044481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Patel Dhirubhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bhumikaben Sunilbhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Laxmanbhai Dave
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shreyaben Milankumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhanderi Infracon Share Price

What is the share price of Bhanderi Infracon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhanderi Infracon is ₹160.00 as on Feb 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhanderi Infracon?

The Bhanderi Infracon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhanderi Infracon?

The market cap of Bhanderi Infracon is ₹41.55 Cr as on Feb 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhanderi Infracon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhanderi Infracon are ₹160.00 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhanderi Infracon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhanderi Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhanderi Infracon is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Bhanderi Infracon is ₹105.50 as on Feb 06, 2026.

How has the Bhanderi Infracon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhanderi Infracon has shown returns of 4.58% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.48% over 3 months, 37.63% over 1 year, 9.16% across 3 years, and 5.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhanderi Infracon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhanderi Infracon are 0.00 and 1.56 on Feb 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bhanderi Infracon News

