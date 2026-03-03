Here's the live share price of Bhanderi Infracon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhanderi Infracon has gained 5.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 37.63%.
Bhanderi Infracon’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhanderi Infracon
|0
|0
|13.48
|16.32
|37.63
|9.16
|5.40
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Bhanderi Infracon has gained 37.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhanderi Infracon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150
|151.05
|10
|142.4
|144.5
|20
|136.57
|135.85
|50
|120.11
|126.08
|100
|97.55
|0
|200
|48.78
|0
In the latest quarter, Bhanderi Infracon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
|Bhanderi Infracon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 13, 2026, 9:12 PM IST
|Bhanderi Infracon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 06, 2026, 9:52 PM IST
|Bhanderi Infracon - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Nov 15, 2025, 2:28 AM IST
|Bhanderi Infracon - Result Of Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025 Standalone And Consolidated
|Nov 15, 2025, 2:20 AM IST
|Bhanderi Infracon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone And Conso
Bhanderi Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2004PLC044481 and registration number is 044481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhanderi Infracon is ₹160.00 as on Feb 06, 2026.
The Bhanderi Infracon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhanderi Infracon is ₹41.55 Cr as on Feb 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhanderi Infracon are ₹160.00 and ₹160.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhanderi Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhanderi Infracon is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Bhanderi Infracon is ₹105.50 as on Feb 06, 2026.
The Bhanderi Infracon has shown returns of 4.58% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.48% over 3 months, 37.63% over 1 year, 9.16% across 3 years, and 5.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhanderi Infracon are 0.00 and 1.56 on Feb 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.