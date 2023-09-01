Follow Us

BHAKTI GEMS AND JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.09 Closed
-0.17-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.00₹12.75
₹12.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.28₹18.67
₹12.09
Open Price
₹12.30
Prev. Close
₹12.11
Volume
15,202

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.89
  • R213.7
  • R314.64
  • Pivot
    11.95
  • S111.14
  • S210.2
  • S39.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.4812.13
  • 1016.5912.13
  • 2016.7512.11
  • 5017.2212.23
  • 10016.7712.62
  • 20019.6813.58

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.140.75-3.13-8.41-25.43-77.83-30.29
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC060064 and registration number is 060064. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Sevantilal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meet Prafulchandra Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Varshaben Akshay Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Bhikhabhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhavkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹18.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is 23.03 and PB ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹12.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹18.67 and 52-week low of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹11.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

