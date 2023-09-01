Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.14
|0.75
|-3.13
|-8.41
|-25.43
|-77.83
|-30.29
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC060064 and registration number is 060064. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹18.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is 23.03 and PB ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹12.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹18.67 and 52-week low of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹11.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.