What is the Market Cap of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.? The market cap of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹18.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is 23.03 and PB ratio of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is ₹12.09 as on .