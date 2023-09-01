Follow Us

BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹414.25 Closed
-0.84-3.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹405.30₹428.00
₹414.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.00₹474.00
₹414.25
Open Price
₹405.30
Prev. Close
₹417.75
Volume
1,693

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1426.4
  • R2438.55
  • R3449.1
  • Pivot
    415.85
  • S1403.7
  • S2393.15
  • S3381

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5224.1419.09
  • 10228.95419.58
  • 20224420.11
  • 50218.59405.94
  • 100189.37373.54
  • 200179.74325.34

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1981PLC004718 and registration number is 004718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Pravin N Bhagwati
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Ms. Reena P Bhagwati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Padmin H Buch
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendraprasad J Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal R Ambani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shantanu C Mehta
    Additional Director

FAQs on Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is ₹119.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is 15.99 and PB ratio of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is ₹414.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is ₹474.00 and 52-week low of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is ₹201.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

