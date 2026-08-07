Here's the live share price of Bhagwati Autocast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-4.53
|34.90
|14.67
|5.84
|99.85
|13.31
|33.63
|TVS Holdings
|0.37
|3.75
|0.92
|-3.37
|29.72
|40.46
|33.07
|Belrise Industries
|4.92
|7.84
|8.98
|34.18
|81.17
|36.62
|20.59
|Keto Motors
|0
|-10.18
|86.43
|86.43
|86.43
|137.09
|91.93
|Kross
|4.03
|14.29
|-5.36
|-5.29
|20.43
|-7.71
|-4.70
|Neetu Yoshi
|4.83
|12.90
|42.24
|82.32
|47.26
|14.38
|8.40
|CLN Energy
|3.95
|-4.76
|28.21
|35.14
|1.42
|25.30
|14.49
|SNL Bearings
|2.84
|4.61
|0.13
|9.66
|7.02
|7.09
|10.30
|Autofurnish
|0.08
|5.18
|32.78
|32.78
|32.78
|9.91
|5.83
|Resourceful Automobile
|0
|-27.02
|-27.42
|-13.04
|-23.93
|-30.22
|-19.42
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|17.12
|-36.50
|-48.90
|-37.16
|-60.55
|-25.48
|-6.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhagwati Autocast has gained 99.85% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (29.72%), Belrise Industries (81.17%), Keto Motors (86.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagwati Autocast has outperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.07%) and Belrise Industries (20.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|668.93
|684.7
|10
|655.16
|663.11
|20
|580.88
|622.68
|50
|543.19
|575.15
|100
|541.18
|554.68
|200
|542.83
|529.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhagwati Autocast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Bhagwati Auto. - Intimation Of Event Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Viz. Temporary Shutdown Of Operatio
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Bhagwati Auto. - Intimation Regarding Record Date
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Bhagwati Auto. - Intimation Of The Book Closure.
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Bhagwati Auto. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Bhagwati Auto. - Shareholder Meeting On 14Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1981PLC004718 and registration number is 004718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagwati Autocast is ₹656.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagwati Autocast is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹189.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagwati Autocast are ₹670.00 and ₹640.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagwati Autocast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹733.90 and 52-week low of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹317.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagwati Autocast has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, 34.9% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, 99.85% over 1 year, 13.31% across 3 years, and 33.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagwati Autocast are 13.05 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global