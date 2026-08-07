What is the share price of Bhagwati Autocast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagwati Autocast is ₹656.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhagwati Autocast? The Bhagwati Autocast is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagwati Autocast? The market cap of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹189.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagwati Autocast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagwati Autocast are ₹670.00 and ₹640.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagwati Autocast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagwati Autocast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹733.90 and 52-week low of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹317.50 as on .

How has the Bhagwati Autocast performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhagwati Autocast has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, 34.9% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, 99.85% over 1 year, 13.31% across 3 years, and 33.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagwati Autocast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagwati Autocast are 13.05 and 3.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global