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Bhagwati Autocast Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHAGWATI AUTOCAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Bhagwati Autocast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹656.20 Closed
-0.57₹ -3.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhagwati Autocast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹640.00₹670.00
₹656.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.50₹733.90
₹656.20
Open Price
₹659.95
Prev. Close
₹659.95
Volume
3,155

Source: Dion Global

Bhagwati Autocast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhagwati Autocast		-4.5334.9014.675.8499.8513.3133.63
TVS Holdings		0.373.750.92-3.3729.7240.4633.07
Belrise Industries		4.927.848.9834.1881.1736.6220.59
Keto Motors		0-10.1886.4386.4386.43137.0991.93
Kross		4.0314.29-5.36-5.2920.43-7.71-4.70
Neetu Yoshi		4.8312.9042.2482.3247.2614.388.40
CLN Energy		3.95-4.7628.2135.141.4225.3014.49
SNL Bearings		2.844.610.139.667.027.0910.30
Autofurnish		0.085.1832.7832.7832.789.915.83
Resourceful Automobile		0-27.02-27.42-13.04-23.93-30.22-19.42
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		17.12-36.50-48.90-37.16-60.55-25.48-6.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhagwati Autocast has gained 99.85% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (29.72%), Belrise Industries (81.17%), Keto Motors (86.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagwati Autocast has outperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.07%) and Belrise Industries (20.59%).

Bhagwati Autocast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhagwati Autocast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5668.93684.7
10655.16663.11
20580.88622.68
50543.19575.15
100541.18554.68
200542.83529.42

Source: Dion Global

Bhagwati Autocast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhagwati Autocast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhagwati Autocast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTBhagwati Auto. - Intimation Of Event Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Viz. Temporary Shutdown Of Operatio
Jul 23, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTBhagwati Auto. - Intimation Regarding Record Date
Jul 23, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTBhagwati Auto. - Intimation Of The Book Closure.
Jul 23, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTBhagwati Auto. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTBhagwati Auto. - Shareholder Meeting On 14Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bhagwati Autocast

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1981PLC004718 and registration number is 004718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Reena P Bhagwati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantanu C Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal R Ambani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhagwati Autocast Share Price

What is the share price of Bhagwati Autocast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagwati Autocast is ₹656.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhagwati Autocast?

The Bhagwati Autocast is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagwati Autocast?

The market cap of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹189.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagwati Autocast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagwati Autocast are ₹670.00 and ₹640.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagwati Autocast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagwati Autocast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹733.90 and 52-week low of Bhagwati Autocast is ₹317.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhagwati Autocast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhagwati Autocast has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, 34.9% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, 99.85% over 1 year, 13.31% across 3 years, and 33.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagwati Autocast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagwati Autocast are 13.05 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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