Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.25
|3.86
|26.32
|18.22
|-18.65
|62.59
|-19.36
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106AP1985PLC005318 and registration number is 005318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1220.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹464.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is -0.97 and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹64.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BGR Energy Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹88.50 and 52-week low of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹44.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.