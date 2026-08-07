What is the share price of BGR Energy Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BGR Energy Systems is ₹267.70 as on .

What kind of stock is BGR Energy Systems? The BGR Energy Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BGR Energy Systems? The market cap of BGR Energy Systems is ₹1,931.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BGR Energy Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of BGR Energy Systems are ₹269.60 and ₹248.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BGR Energy Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BGR Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BGR Energy Systems is ₹490.15 and 52-week low of BGR Energy Systems is ₹108.10 as on .

How has the BGR Energy Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The BGR Energy Systems has shown returns of 4.24% over the past day, -10.78% for the past month, -5.34% over 3 months, 115.73% over 1 year, 61.81% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems are -1.55 and -0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global