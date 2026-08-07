Here's the live share price of BGR Energy Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.84
|-10.78
|-5.34
|-20.70
|115.73
|61.81
|36.71
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BGR Energy Systems has gained 115.73% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, BGR Energy Systems has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|287.32
|274.1
|10
|287.11
|280.64
|20
|291.87
|288.22
|50
|311.73
|298.98
|100
|304.3
|304.74
|200
|334.83
|292.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BGR Energy Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|BGR Energy Systems - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|BGR Energy Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|BGR Energy Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|BGR Energy Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|BGR Energy Systems - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106AP1985PLC005318 and registration number is 005318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 299.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BGR Energy Systems is ₹267.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BGR Energy Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BGR Energy Systems is ₹1,931.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BGR Energy Systems are ₹269.60 and ₹248.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BGR Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BGR Energy Systems is ₹490.15 and 52-week low of BGR Energy Systems is ₹108.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BGR Energy Systems has shown returns of 4.24% over the past day, -10.78% for the past month, -5.34% over 3 months, 115.73% over 1 year, 61.81% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems are -1.55 and -0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global