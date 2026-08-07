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BGR Energy Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of BGR Energy Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹267.70 Closed
4.24₹ 10.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BGR Energy Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.05₹269.60
₹267.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.10₹490.15
₹267.70
Open Price
₹248.05
Prev. Close
₹256.80
Volume
7,205

Source: Dion Global

BGR Energy Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BGR Energy Systems		-6.84-10.78-5.34-20.70115.7361.8136.71
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BGR Energy Systems has gained 115.73% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, BGR Energy Systems has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

BGR Energy Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BGR Energy Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5287.32274.1
10287.11280.64
20291.87288.22
50311.73298.98
100304.3304.74
200334.83292.83

Source: Dion Global

BGR Energy Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BGR Energy Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BGR Energy Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTBGR Energy Systems - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jul 30, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTBGR Energy Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTBGR Energy Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTBGR Energy Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTBGR Energy Systems - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About BGR Energy Systems

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106AP1985PLC005318 and registration number is 005318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 299.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sasikala Raghupathy
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Mr. Arjun Govind Raghupathy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnamoorthy Meyyanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surulisubbu Vasudevan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Narmadha Dinakaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeyakrishna Ganesan
    Director

FAQs on BGR Energy Systems Share Price

What is the share price of BGR Energy Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BGR Energy Systems is ₹267.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BGR Energy Systems?

The BGR Energy Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BGR Energy Systems?

The market cap of BGR Energy Systems is ₹1,931.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BGR Energy Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BGR Energy Systems are ₹269.60 and ₹248.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BGR Energy Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BGR Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BGR Energy Systems is ₹490.15 and 52-week low of BGR Energy Systems is ₹108.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BGR Energy Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The BGR Energy Systems has shown returns of 4.24% over the past day, -10.78% for the past month, -5.34% over 3 months, 115.73% over 1 year, 61.81% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems are -1.55 and -0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BGR Energy Systems News

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