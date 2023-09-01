Follow Us

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.40 Closed
1.981.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.00₹65.90
₹64.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.25₹88.50
₹64.40
Open Price
₹63.50
Prev. Close
₹63.15
Volume
4,52,798

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.93
  • R267.37
  • R368.83
  • Pivot
    64.47
  • S163.03
  • S261.57
  • S360.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.9163.25
  • 1070.0963.15
  • 2070.8862.42
  • 5076.7460.22
  • 10073.6358.55
  • 20079.559.62

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.253.8626.3218.22-18.6562.59-19.36
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106AP1985PLC005318 and registration number is 005318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1220.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sasikala Raghupathy
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Arjun Govind Raghupathy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Ramesh Kumar
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. M Gopalakrishna
    Director
  • Mr. S A Bohra
    Director
  • Mr. S R Tagat
    Director
  • Mr. Gnana Rajasekaran
    Director
  • Mr. Janaki C Ambat
    Director

FAQs on BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BGR Energy Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹464.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BGR Energy Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is -0.97 and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BGR Energy Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹64.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BGR Energy Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BGR Energy Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹88.50 and 52-week low of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹44.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

