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BFL Asset Finvest Share Price

NSE
BSE

BFL ASSET FINVEST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of BFL Asset Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.55 Closed
-4.43₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BFL Asset Finvest Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.51₹7.90
₹7.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.29₹15.60
₹7.55
Open Price
₹7.90
Prev. Close
₹7.90
Volume
956

Source: Dion Global

BFL Asset Finvest Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BFL Asset Finvest		21.3834.34-22.96-27.40-44.44-19.46-40.21
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BFL Asset Finvest has declined 44.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, BFL Asset Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

BFL Asset Finvest Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BFL Asset Finvest Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.266.84
106.586.71
206.626.67
506.86.98
1007.877.76
2009.419.23

Source: Dion Global

BFL Asset Finvest Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BFL Asset Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BFL Asset Finvest Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTBFL Asset Finvest - Intimation Of Re-Constitution Of The Committees Of Board Of Directors
Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTBFL Asset Finvest - Intimation Of 31St Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTBFL Asset Finvest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTBFL Asset Finvest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTBFL Asset Finvest - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About BFL Asset Finvest

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ1995PLC010646 and registration number is 010646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alpana Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Parashar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BFL Asset Finvest Share Price

What is the share price of BFL Asset Finvest?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BFL Asset Finvest is ₹7.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BFL Asset Finvest?

The BFL Asset Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BFL Asset Finvest?

The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹7.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BFL Asset Finvest?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BFL Asset Finvest are ₹7.90 and ₹7.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BFL Asset Finvest?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BFL Asset Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹5.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BFL Asset Finvest performed historically in terms of returns?

The BFL Asset Finvest has shown returns of -4.43% over the past day, 34.34% for the past month, -22.96% over 3 months, -44.44% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and -40.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest are -1.38 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BFL Asset Finvest News

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