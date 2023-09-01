What is the Market Cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.? The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹15.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.? P/E ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is 25.51 and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is 1.24 as on .

What is the share price of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on .