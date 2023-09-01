Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ1995PLC010646 and registration number is 010646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹15.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is 25.51 and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹10.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.