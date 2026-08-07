Here's the live share price of BFL Asset Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BFL Asset Finvest
|21.38
|34.34
|-22.96
|-27.40
|-44.44
|-19.46
|-40.21
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BFL Asset Finvest has declined 44.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, BFL Asset Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.26
|6.84
|10
|6.58
|6.71
|20
|6.62
|6.67
|50
|6.8
|6.98
|100
|7.87
|7.76
|200
|9.41
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BFL Asset Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|BFL Asset Finvest - Intimation Of Re-Constitution Of The Committees Of Board Of Directors
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|BFL Asset Finvest - Intimation Of 31St Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|BFL Asset Finvest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|BFL Asset Finvest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|BFL Asset Finvest - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ1995PLC010646 and registration number is 010646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BFL Asset Finvest is ₹7.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BFL Asset Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹7.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BFL Asset Finvest are ₹7.90 and ₹7.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BFL Asset Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹5.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BFL Asset Finvest has shown returns of -4.43% over the past day, 34.34% for the past month, -22.96% over 3 months, -44.44% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and -40.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest are -1.38 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global