BFL ASSET FINVEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.95 Closed
1.980.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.37₹14.95
₹14.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.21₹28.15
₹14.95
Open Price
₹14.94
Prev. Close
₹14.66
Volume
92,607

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.14
  • R215.34
  • R315.72
  • Pivot
    14.76
  • S114.56
  • S214.18
  • S313.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.9414.24
  • 1019.2313.97
  • 2021.1113.68
  • 5024.513.46
  • 10033.5514.38
  • 20089.6320.81

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.1019.608.02-12.68-42.28-82.21-80.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. Share Holdings

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ1995PLC010646 and registration number is 010646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sobhag Devi Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Parashar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Baid
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.?

The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹15.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is 25.51 and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. is ₹10.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

