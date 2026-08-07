What is the share price of BFL Asset Finvest? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BFL Asset Finvest is ₹7.55 as on .

What kind of stock is BFL Asset Finvest? The BFL Asset Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BFL Asset Finvest? The market cap of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹7.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BFL Asset Finvest? Today’s highest and lowest price of BFL Asset Finvest are ₹7.90 and ₹7.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BFL Asset Finvest? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BFL Asset Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of BFL Asset Finvest is ₹5.29 as on .

How has the BFL Asset Finvest performed historically in terms of returns? The BFL Asset Finvest has shown returns of -4.43% over the past day, 34.34% for the past month, -22.96% over 3 months, -44.44% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and -40.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BFL Asset Finvest are -1.38 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global