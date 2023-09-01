Follow Us

BEW ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,406.00 Closed
-1.98-28.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BEW Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,406.00₹1,441.95
₹1,406.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹560.00₹1,457.00
₹1,406.00
Open Price
₹1,441.95
Prev. Close
₹1,434.45
Volume
750

BEW Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,429.97
  • R21,453.93
  • R31,465.92
  • Pivot
    1,417.98
  • S11,394.02
  • S21,382.03
  • S31,358.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5840.941,425.09
  • 10853.61,403.16
  • 20863.241,375.66
  • 50871.231,299.53
  • 100807.611,171.56
  • 200792.271,016.91

BEW Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.212.3624.42130.4956.22949.65949.65
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

BEW Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

BEW Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOther
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BEW Engineering Ltd.

BEW Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2011PLC216096 and registration number is 216096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Bhalchandra Lade
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Rohan Prakash Lade
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Prakash Lade
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Banishilal Khakre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
    Independent Director

FAQs on BEW Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BEW Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹409.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BEW Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BEW Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of BEW Engineering Ltd. is 15.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BEW Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,406.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEW Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEW Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,457.00 and 52-week low of BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹560.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

