Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.21
|2.36
|24.42
|130.49
|56.22
|949.65
|949.65
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Other
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BEW Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2011PLC216096 and registration number is 216096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹409.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BEW Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of BEW Engineering Ltd. is 15.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,406.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEW Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,457.00 and 52-week low of BEW Engineering Ltd. is ₹560.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.