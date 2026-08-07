What is the share price of BEW Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEW Engineering is ₹55.10 as on .

What kind of stock is BEW Engineering? The BEW Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of BEW Engineering? The market cap of BEW Engineering is ₹72.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BEW Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of BEW Engineering are ₹55.35 and ₹51.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEW Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEW Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEW Engineering is ₹175.60 and 52-week low of BEW Engineering is ₹54.00 as on .

How has the BEW Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The BEW Engineering has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -12.33% for the past month, -37.14% over 3 months, -67.09% over 1 year, -44.78% across 3 years, and 10.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BEW Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEW Engineering are 19.04 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global