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BEW Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEW ENGINEERING

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of BEW Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.10 Closed
0.18₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BEW Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.00₹55.35
₹55.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹175.60
₹55.10
Open Price
₹55.00
Prev. Close
₹55.00
Volume
43,000

Source: Dion Global

BEW Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BEW Engineering		-4.59-12.33-37.14-45.28-67.09-44.7810.47
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.447.64-0.3147.5377.7461.2748.56
Suzlon Energy		0.29-11.46-13.48-0.08-25.0137.1851.14
Triveni Turbine		5.78-0.0210.8626.6422.4917.2639.59
TD Power Systems		11.4912.511.2557.71148.2170.21101.39
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.010.861.44-8.92-19.0421.7912.55
LMW		2.955.5910.794.376.797.2515.09
Inox Wind		-0.18-9.45-26.86-29.77-46.4414.5518.77
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.76-16.84-2.36-23.6231.7629.17
Elecon Engineering Company		4.49-14.02-22.18-8.79-20.893.1642.33
Omnitech Engineering		-0.4514.8333.94182.22182.2241.3223.06
Ajax Engineering		-2.547.702.7812.97-16.69-1.71-1.03
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.36-12.20-24.283.32-23.363.551.17
Praj Industries		4.22-9.96-19.469.89-28.21-9.91-2.57
Standard Engineering Technology		2.147.6496.46110.0368.9719.8411.47
Lohia Corp		-0.917.227.227.227.222.351.40
John Cockerill India		11.4511.3072.6985.1385.1322.7913.11
DEE Development Engineers		-7.20-2.6937.58194.06126.8023.3713.43
GMM Pfaudler		14.2228.667.912.33-23.50-11.96-8.81
The Anup Engineering		-12.74-15.73-13.22-6.11-19.4820.8130.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BEW Engineering has declined 67.09% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (77.74%), Suzlon Energy (-25.01%), Triveni Turbine (22.49%). From a 5 year perspective, BEW Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.56%) and Suzlon Energy (51.14%).

BEW Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BEW Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.2157.45
1058.5758.08
2059.659.35
5062.9963.97
10072.9773.55
20094.5495.4

Source: Dion Global

BEW Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BEW Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BEW Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the BEW Engineering fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About BEW Engineering

BEW Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2011PLC216096 and registration number is 216096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohan Prakash Lade
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Bhamesh Kamble
    Independent Director

FAQs on BEW Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of BEW Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEW Engineering is ₹55.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BEW Engineering?

The BEW Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of BEW Engineering?

The market cap of BEW Engineering is ₹72.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BEW Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BEW Engineering are ₹55.35 and ₹51.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEW Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEW Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEW Engineering is ₹175.60 and 52-week low of BEW Engineering is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BEW Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The BEW Engineering has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -12.33% for the past month, -37.14% over 3 months, -67.09% over 1 year, -44.78% across 3 years, and 10.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BEW Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEW Engineering are 19.04 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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