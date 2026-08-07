Here's the live share price of BEW Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BEW Engineering
|-4.59
|-12.33
|-37.14
|-45.28
|-67.09
|-44.78
|10.47
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.44
|7.64
|-0.31
|47.53
|77.74
|61.27
|48.56
|Suzlon Energy
|0.29
|-11.46
|-13.48
|-0.08
|-25.01
|37.18
|51.14
|Triveni Turbine
|5.78
|-0.02
|10.86
|26.64
|22.49
|17.26
|39.59
|TD Power Systems
|11.49
|12.51
|1.25
|57.71
|148.21
|70.21
|101.39
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.01
|0.86
|1.44
|-8.92
|-19.04
|21.79
|12.55
|LMW
|2.95
|5.59
|10.79
|4.37
|6.79
|7.25
|15.09
|Inox Wind
|-0.18
|-9.45
|-26.86
|-29.77
|-46.44
|14.55
|18.77
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.76
|-16.84
|-2.36
|-23.62
|31.76
|29.17
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.49
|-14.02
|-22.18
|-8.79
|-20.89
|3.16
|42.33
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.45
|14.83
|33.94
|182.22
|182.22
|41.32
|23.06
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.54
|7.70
|2.78
|12.97
|-16.69
|-1.71
|-1.03
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.36
|-12.20
|-24.28
|3.32
|-23.36
|3.55
|1.17
|Praj Industries
|4.22
|-9.96
|-19.46
|9.89
|-28.21
|-9.91
|-2.57
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.14
|7.64
|96.46
|110.03
|68.97
|19.84
|11.47
|Lohia Corp
|-0.91
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|2.35
|1.40
|John Cockerill India
|11.45
|11.30
|72.69
|85.13
|85.13
|22.79
|13.11
|DEE Development Engineers
|-7.20
|-2.69
|37.58
|194.06
|126.80
|23.37
|13.43
|GMM Pfaudler
|14.22
|28.66
|7.91
|2.33
|-23.50
|-11.96
|-8.81
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.74
|-15.73
|-13.22
|-6.11
|-19.48
|20.81
|30.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BEW Engineering has declined 67.09% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (77.74%), Suzlon Energy (-25.01%), Triveni Turbine (22.49%). From a 5 year perspective, BEW Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.56%) and Suzlon Energy (51.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.21
|57.45
|10
|58.57
|58.08
|20
|59.6
|59.35
|50
|62.99
|63.97
|100
|72.97
|73.55
|200
|94.54
|95.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BEW Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the BEW Engineering fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
BEW Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2011PLC216096 and registration number is 216096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEW Engineering is ₹55.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BEW Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of BEW Engineering is ₹72.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BEW Engineering are ₹55.35 and ₹51.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEW Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEW Engineering is ₹175.60 and 52-week low of BEW Engineering is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BEW Engineering has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -12.33% for the past month, -37.14% over 3 months, -67.09% over 1 year, -44.78% across 3 years, and 10.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEW Engineering are 19.04 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global