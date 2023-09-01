What is the Market Cap of Betex India Ltd.? The market cap of Betex India Ltd. is ₹18.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Betex India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Betex India Ltd. is 5.41 and PB ratio of Betex India Ltd. is 0.66 as on .

What is the share price of Betex India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betex India Ltd. is ₹125.50 as on .