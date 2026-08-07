What is the share price of Betex India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betex India is ₹458.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Betex India? The Betex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Betex India? The market cap of Betex India is ₹68.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Betex India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Betex India are ₹499.95 and ₹450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Betex India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Betex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Betex India is ₹648.00 and 52-week low of Betex India is ₹220.05 as on .

How has the Betex India performed historically in terms of returns? The Betex India has shown returns of -6.17% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, 8.02% over 3 months, 5.29% over 1 year, 52.26% across 3 years, and 32.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Betex India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Betex India are 0.00 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global