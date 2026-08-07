Here's the live share price of Betex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Betex India
|-5.07
|-2.52
|8.02
|35.10
|5.29
|52.26
|32.69
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Betex India has gained 5.29% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Betex India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|485.69
|487.16
|10
|482.05
|485.09
|20
|477.09
|481.37
|50
|473.58
|466.65
|100
|428.49
|440.6
|200
|401.82
|418.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Betex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Betex India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Fr
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Betex India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Betex India - Integrated Financial Results
|May 30, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Betex India - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Betex India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Year Ended On
Source: Dion Global
Betex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1992PLC018073 and registration number is 018073. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betex India is ₹458.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Betex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Betex India is ₹68.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Betex India are ₹499.95 and ₹450.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Betex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Betex India is ₹648.00 and 52-week low of Betex India is ₹220.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Betex India has shown returns of -6.17% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, 8.02% over 3 months, 5.29% over 1 year, 52.26% across 3 years, and 32.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Betex India are 0.00 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global