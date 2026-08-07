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Betex India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BETEX INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Betex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹458.00 Closed
-6.17₹ -30.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Betex India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹450.00₹499.95
₹458.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.05₹648.00
₹458.00
Open Price
₹489.90
Prev. Close
₹488.10
Volume
702

Source: Dion Global

Betex India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Betex India		-5.07-2.528.0235.105.2952.2632.69
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Betex India has gained 5.29% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Betex India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Betex India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Betex India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5485.69487.16
10482.05485.09
20477.09481.37
50473.58466.65
100428.49440.6
200401.82418.17

Source: Dion Global

Betex India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Betex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Betex India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTBetex India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Fr
Jul 09, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTBetex India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTBetex India - Integrated Financial Results
May 30, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTBetex India - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTBetex India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Year Ended On

Source: Dion Global

About Betex India

Betex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1992PLC018073 and registration number is 018073. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maheshkumar Sitaram Somani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Somani
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ritesh Rajkumar Somani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hanumansingh Shekhawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Maheshkumar Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sakshi Saurabh Sodhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Betex India Share Price

What is the share price of Betex India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betex India is ₹458.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Betex India?

The Betex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Betex India?

The market cap of Betex India is ₹68.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Betex India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Betex India are ₹499.95 and ₹450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Betex India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Betex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Betex India is ₹648.00 and 52-week low of Betex India is ₹220.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Betex India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Betex India has shown returns of -6.17% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, 8.02% over 3 months, 5.29% over 1 year, 52.26% across 3 years, and 32.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Betex India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Betex India are 0.00 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Betex India News

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