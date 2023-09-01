Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Betex India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BETEX INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹125.50 Closed
-1.95-2.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Betex India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.50₹126.00
₹125.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.46₹157.65
₹125.50
Open Price
₹126.00
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
256

Betex India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.83
  • R2126.17
  • R3126.33
  • Pivot
    125.67
  • S1125.33
  • S2125.17
  • S3124.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.19131.78
  • 1073.86135.29
  • 2073.83136.14
  • 5074.13124.59
  • 10072.05108.28
  • 20081.8294.38

Betex India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.62-4.3870.1571.8275.03477.01150.75
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Betex India Ltd. Share Holdings

Betex India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Betex India Ltd.

Betex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1992PLC018073 and registration number is 018073. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maheshkumar Sitaram Somani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Somani
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ritesh Rajkumar Somani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangilal Sukhlal Lahoti
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Dinesh Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Betex India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Betex India Ltd.?

The market cap of Betex India Ltd. is ₹18.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Betex India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Betex India Ltd. is 5.41 and PB ratio of Betex India Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Betex India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betex India Ltd. is ₹125.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Betex India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Betex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Betex India Ltd. is ₹157.65 and 52-week low of Betex India Ltd. is ₹58.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data