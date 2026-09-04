What is the share price of Betala Global Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betala Global Securities is ₹34.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Betala Global Securities? The Betala Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Betala Global Securities? The market cap of Betala Global Securities is ₹4.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Betala Global Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Betala Global Securities are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Betala Global Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Betala Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Betala Global Securities is ₹32.43 and 52-week low of Betala Global Securities is ₹30.89 as on .

How has the Betala Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Betala Global Securities has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 5.0% across 3 years, and 5.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Betala Global Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Betala Global Securities are -115.03 and 10.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global