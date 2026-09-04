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Betala Global Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Betala Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.05 Closed
5.00₹ 1.62
As on Sep 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Betala Global Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.05₹34.05
₹34.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.89₹32.43
₹34.05
Open Price
₹34.05
Prev. Close
₹32.43
Volume
6,885

Source: Dion Global

Betala Global Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Betala Global Securities		555551.640.98
Tata Capital		-1.12.4120.2316.2712.542.38
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-3.8-4.02-10.89-0.6215.014.772.84
Aditya Birla Capital		-1.82-5.2214.4924.1442.8927.9830.35
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-1.6617.2419.0343.8315.4264.9238.07
HDB Financial Services		1.131.216.832.02-10.86-6.25-3.8
Max Financial Services		-3.47-0.45-2.15-12.71-5.618.27.42
360 One Wam		-4.071.587.638.3511.1432.1524
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.897.1223.4140.6250.6284.6772.11
Nuvama Wealth Management		2.573.6217.3952.9440.0952.8228.97
Tata Investment Corporation		-0.16-5.38-3.812.38-5.9437.5638.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-1.19-4.63.04-7.27-14.0314.5217.31
Angel One		-3.36-5.08-14.5828.9525.8914.2118.31
Computer Age Management Services		0.94-5.85-0.4318.82-1.5816.260.11
KFIN Technologies		-3.11-1.5710.982.25-12.927.9420.63
Maharashtra Scooters		0.66-2.18.435.04-17.6721.3524.54
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-4.08-0.9325.6349.0519.9943.8542.73
JSW Holdings		-0.55-2.97-6.4-27.63-37.4736.3519.37
JM Financial		3.3411.259.6610.16-29.0614.458.06
Edelweiss Financial Services		8.0615.9120.2624.8317.6334.9210.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Betala Global Securities has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.50%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (15.01%), Aditya Birla Capital (42.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Betala Global Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.38%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (2.84%).

Betala Global Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Betala Global Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.20
109.050
209.590
5011.680
10011.160
2009.680

Source: Dion Global

Betala Global Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Betala Global Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 91.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Betala Global Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 03, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTBetala Global Sec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Sep 03, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTBetala Global Sec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 13, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTBetala Global Sec. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTBetala Global Sec. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 01, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTBetala Global Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 1St August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Betala Global Securities

Betala Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC029073 and registration number is 029073. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Roop Chand Betala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Purvi Amit Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Cherian Samuel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikul Chander
    Independent Director

FAQs on Betala Global Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Betala Global Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betala Global Securities is ₹34.05 as on Sep 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Betala Global Securities?

The Betala Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Betala Global Securities?

The market cap of Betala Global Securities is ₹4.68 Cr as on Sep 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Betala Global Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Betala Global Securities are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Betala Global Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Betala Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Betala Global Securities is ₹32.43 and 52-week low of Betala Global Securities is ₹30.89 as on Sep 03, 2026.

How has the Betala Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Betala Global Securities has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 5.0% across 3 years, and 5.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Betala Global Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Betala Global Securities are -115.03 and 10.30 on Sep 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Betala Global Securities News

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