Here's the live share price of Betala Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Betala Global Securities
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1.64
|0.98
|Tata Capital
|-1.1
|2.41
|20.23
|16.27
|12.5
|4
|2.38
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-3.8
|-4.02
|-10.89
|-0.62
|15.01
|4.77
|2.84
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-1.82
|-5.22
|14.49
|24.14
|42.89
|27.98
|30.35
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-1.66
|17.24
|19.03
|43.83
|15.42
|64.92
|38.07
|HDB Financial Services
|1.13
|1.21
|6.83
|2.02
|-10.86
|-6.25
|-3.8
|Max Financial Services
|-3.47
|-0.45
|-2.15
|-12.71
|-5.6
|18.2
|7.42
|360 One Wam
|-4.07
|1.58
|7.63
|8.35
|11.14
|32.15
|24
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.89
|7.12
|23.41
|40.62
|50.62
|84.67
|72.11
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|2.57
|3.62
|17.39
|52.94
|40.09
|52.82
|28.97
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-0.16
|-5.38
|-3.81
|2.38
|-5.94
|37.56
|38.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-1.19
|-4.6
|3.04
|-7.27
|-14.03
|14.52
|17.31
|Angel One
|-3.36
|-5.08
|-14.58
|28.95
|25.89
|14.21
|18.31
|Computer Age Management Services
|0.94
|-5.85
|-0.43
|18.82
|-1.58
|16.26
|0.11
|KFIN Technologies
|-3.11
|-1.57
|10.98
|2.25
|-12.9
|27.94
|20.63
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.66
|-2.1
|8.43
|5.04
|-17.67
|21.35
|24.54
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-4.08
|-0.93
|25.63
|49.05
|19.99
|43.85
|42.73
|JSW Holdings
|-0.55
|-2.97
|-6.4
|-27.63
|-37.47
|36.35
|19.37
|JM Financial
|3.34
|11.25
|9.66
|10.16
|-29.06
|14.45
|8.06
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|8.06
|15.91
|20.26
|24.83
|17.63
|34.92
|10.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Betala Global Securities has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.50%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (15.01%), Aditya Birla Capital (42.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Betala Global Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.38%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (2.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.2
|0
|10
|9.05
|0
|20
|9.59
|0
|50
|11.68
|0
|100
|11.16
|0
|200
|9.68
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Betala Global Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 91.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 03, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Betala Global Sec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Sep 03, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Betala Global Sec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 13, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|Betala Global Sec. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Betala Global Sec. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Betala Global Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 1St August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Betala Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC029073 and registration number is 029073. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Betala Global Securities is ₹34.05 as on Sep 03, 2026.
The Betala Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Betala Global Securities is ₹4.68 Cr as on Sep 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Betala Global Securities are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Betala Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Betala Global Securities is ₹32.43 and 52-week low of Betala Global Securities is ₹30.89 as on Sep 03, 2026.
The Betala Global Securities has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 5.0% across 3 years, and 5.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Betala Global Securities are -115.03 and 10.30 on Sep 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global