What is the share price of Beta Drugs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beta Drugs is ₹2,373.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Beta Drugs? The Beta Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beta Drugs? The market cap of Beta Drugs is ₹2,463.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Beta Drugs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Beta Drugs are ₹2,600.00 and ₹2,306.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beta Drugs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beta Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beta Drugs is ₹2,674.00 and 52-week low of Beta Drugs is ₹990.10 as on .

How has the Beta Drugs performed historically in terms of returns? The Beta Drugs has shown returns of -5.76% over the past day, 14.72% for the past month, 74.65% over 3 months, 37.29% over 1 year, 45.15% across 3 years, and 46.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beta Drugs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beta Drugs are 54.04 and 10.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global