Here's the live share price of Beta Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beta Drugs
|6.35
|14.72
|74.65
|68.06
|37.29
|45.15
|46.06
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Beta Drugs has gained 37.29% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Beta Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,226.26
|2,322.59
|10
|2,274.79
|2,296.62
|20
|2,263.22
|2,251.31
|50
|1,963.74
|2,038.14
|100
|1,618.07
|1,819.05
|200
|1,583.78
|1,695.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Beta Drugs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.23%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Beta Drugs fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Beta Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230HP2005PLC028969 and registration number is 028969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beta Drugs is ₹2,373.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beta Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Beta Drugs is ₹2,463.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beta Drugs are ₹2,600.00 and ₹2,306.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beta Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beta Drugs is ₹2,674.00 and 52-week low of Beta Drugs is ₹990.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beta Drugs has shown returns of -5.76% over the past day, 14.72% for the past month, 74.65% over 3 months, 37.29% over 1 year, 45.15% across 3 years, and 46.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beta Drugs are 54.04 and 10.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global