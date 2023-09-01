Follow Us

BETA DRUGS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹999.95 Closed
0.838.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Beta Drugs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹990.00₹1,010.00
₹999.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹600.00₹1,020.00
₹999.95
Open Price
₹1,010.00
Prev. Close
₹991.75
Volume
3,800

Beta Drugs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,010.53
  • R21,020.27
  • R31,030.53
  • Pivot
    1,000.27
  • S1990.53
  • S2980.27
  • S3970.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5734.05988.02
  • 10732.89961.37
  • 20750.43915.56
  • 50778.72847.78
  • 100767.04800.12
  • 200710.44757.71

Beta Drugs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4523.8031.5749.7022.391,025.44998.85
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Beta Drugs Ltd. Share Holdings

Beta Drugs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Beta Drugs Ltd.

Beta Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230HP2005PLC028969 and registration number is 028969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Batra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Batra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Balwant Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Seema Chopra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Shukla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Parti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beta Drugs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Beta Drugs Ltd.?

The market cap of Beta Drugs Ltd. is ₹961.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beta Drugs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Beta Drugs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Beta Drugs Ltd. is 9.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Beta Drugs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beta Drugs Ltd. is ₹999.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beta Drugs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beta Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beta Drugs Ltd. is ₹1,20.00 and 52-week low of Beta Drugs Ltd. is ₹600.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

