Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Beta Drugs Share Price

NSE
BSE

BETA DRUGS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Beta Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,373.70 Closed
-5.76₹ -145.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Beta Drugs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,306.00₹2,600.00
₹2,373.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹990.10₹2,674.00
₹2,373.70
Open Price
₹2,539.90
Prev. Close
₹2,518.90
Volume
99,552

Source: Dion Global

Beta Drugs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Beta Drugs		6.3514.7274.6568.0637.2945.1546.06
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Beta Drugs has gained 37.29% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Beta Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Beta Drugs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Beta Drugs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,226.262,322.59
102,274.792,296.62
202,263.222,251.31
501,963.742,038.14
1001,618.071,819.05
2001,583.781,695.9

Source: Dion Global

Beta Drugs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Beta Drugs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.23%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Beta Drugs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Beta Drugs fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Beta Drugs

Beta Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230HP2005PLC028969 and registration number is 028969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Batra
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Batra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Shukla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balwant Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mahipal
    Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Parti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Monica Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Watts
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beta Drugs Share Price

What is the share price of Beta Drugs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beta Drugs is ₹2,373.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Beta Drugs?

The Beta Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beta Drugs?

The market cap of Beta Drugs is ₹2,463.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Beta Drugs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Beta Drugs are ₹2,600.00 and ₹2,306.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beta Drugs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beta Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beta Drugs is ₹2,674.00 and 52-week low of Beta Drugs is ₹990.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Beta Drugs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Beta Drugs has shown returns of -5.76% over the past day, 14.72% for the past month, 74.65% over 3 months, 37.29% over 1 year, 45.15% across 3 years, and 46.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beta Drugs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beta Drugs are 54.04 and 10.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Beta Drugs News

More Beta Drugs News
Market Pulse