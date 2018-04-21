Best FMCG stock of 2018: This small-cap stock surged 60% in last 60 days

The 30-share barometer Sensex has advanced 5.58% to the present mark of 34,415.58 from 32,596.54 as on 23 March 2018.

Indian stock markets may have seen a wild ride in the calendar year 2018 so far led by the global sell-off, LTCG tax, escalated uncertainties over India’s biggest banking scandal unravelling at country’s second-largest PSU bank. However, Indian equities have been broadly rising since last week of March on the optimism flow over better-than-expected corporate earnings. The 30-share barometer Sensex has advanced 5.58% to the present mark of 34,415.58 from 32,596.54 as on 23 March 2018.

In the year 2018, the benchmark Sensex has moved up by only 1% before surging as much as 6.54% in the span of one-month to the all-time high levels of around 36,600. While in the last two months, Sensex has logged a gain of 1.69% to 34,415.58 from 33,844.86. Amid the slower and steady recovery in the headline index, we take a look at the best FMCG stock of 2018 which has surged 60% in last 60 days.

Shares of small-cap FMCG firm Venky’s (India) Ltd have soared more than 60% in the last 60 days of trade. The stock of Venky’s (India) Ltd had risen about 66.45% to Rs 4,443.5 from a share price level of Rs 2,669.5. Shares of Venky’s (India) Ltd have been the best performers among the components of S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index in the last three months of time.

Venky’s (India) Ltd commands a market capitalisation of Rs 6,242.66 crore on the basis of closing price of Rs 4431.4 on BSE. Shares of Venky’s (India) Ltd are categorised under the ‘B’ group shares of BSE and is a constituent of S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index, S&P BSE 400 Mid SmallCap Index, S&P BSE 500 and Nifty FMCG.

Venky’s (India) Ltd shares have a P/E ratio of 32.33. Shares of Venky’s (India) Ltd made a 52-week high of Rs 4,725 on 9 April 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,135 on 16 May 2017, respectively, on NSE.