Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. Share Price

BEST EASTERN HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.69 Closed
-1.98-0.56
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.69₹27.69
₹27.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.65₹66.95
₹27.69
Open Price
₹27.69
Prev. Close
₹28.25
Volume
385

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.69
  • R227.69
  • R327.69
  • Pivot
    27.69
  • S127.69
  • S227.69
  • S327.69

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.5229.29
  • 1042.8529.72
  • 2040.1429.79
  • 5033.4131.36
  • 10030.0134.9
  • 20029.2737.14

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.51-3.32-26.77-45.71-4.85167.54-66.88
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M. & Others
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1943PLC040199 and registration number is 040199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinaychand Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip V Kothari
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neelam D Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ramnik K Baxi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangal S Chheda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manohar R Tambat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is ₹46.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is 80.54 and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is 18.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is ₹27.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is ₹66.95 and 52-week low of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is ₹25.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

