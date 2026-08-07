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Best Eastern Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEST EASTERN HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Best Eastern Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.41 Closed
2.75₹ 0.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Best Eastern Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.01₹19.74
₹19.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.60₹19.39
₹19.41
Open Price
₹18.89
Prev. Close
₹18.89
Volume
6,619

Source: Dion Global

Best Eastern Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Best Eastern Hotels		6.9477.5875.9764.4927.36-10.420.01
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9-8.45-10.67-14.6213.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.322.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.03309.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.931613.372.2-15.77-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.1-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.95.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.517.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Best Eastern Hotels has gained 27.36% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Best Eastern Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Best Eastern Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Best Eastern Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.5817.96
1017.1817.45
2015.616.31
5013.0614.29
10012.2313.2
20012.2512.97

Source: Dion Global

Best Eastern Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Best Eastern Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Best Eastern Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTBest Eastern Hot - Notice Of 83Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company And E-Voting
Aug 03, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTBest Eastern Hot - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTBest Eastern Hot - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTBest Eastern Hot - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTBest Eastern Hot - Clarification sought from Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Best Eastern Hotels

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1943PLC040199 and registration number is 040199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinaychand Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip V Kothari
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neelam D Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jenny Vijaykar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manohar R Tambat
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rahul R Baxi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Best Eastern Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Best Eastern Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Eastern Hotels is ₹19.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Best Eastern Hotels?

The Best Eastern Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Best Eastern Hotels?

The market cap of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹32.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Best Eastern Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Best Eastern Hotels are ₹19.74 and ₹18.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Best Eastern Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Eastern Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹19.39 and 52-week low of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Best Eastern Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Best Eastern Hotels has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, 77.58% for the past month, 75.97% over 3 months, 27.36% over 1 year, -10.42% across 3 years, and 0.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels are -55.27 and 18.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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