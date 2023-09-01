What is the Market Cap of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is ₹46.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is 80.54 and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is 18.29 as on .

What is the share price of Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is ₹27.69 as on .