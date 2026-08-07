Here's the live share price of Best Eastern Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Best Eastern Hotels
|6.94
|77.58
|75.97
|64.49
|27.36
|-10.42
|0.01
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.3
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16
|13.37
|2.2
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.1
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.9
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.5
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Best Eastern Hotels has gained 27.36% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Best Eastern Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.58
|17.96
|10
|17.18
|17.45
|20
|15.6
|16.31
|50
|13.06
|14.29
|100
|12.23
|13.2
|200
|12.25
|12.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Best Eastern Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Best Eastern Hot - Notice Of 83Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company And E-Voting
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Best Eastern Hot - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Best Eastern Hot - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Best Eastern Hot - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Best Eastern Hot - Clarification sought from Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1943PLC040199 and registration number is 040199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Eastern Hotels is ₹19.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Best Eastern Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹32.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Best Eastern Hotels are ₹19.74 and ₹18.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Eastern Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹19.39 and 52-week low of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Best Eastern Hotels has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, 77.58% for the past month, 75.97% over 3 months, 27.36% over 1 year, -10.42% across 3 years, and 0.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels are -55.27 and 18.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global