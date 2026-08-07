What is the share price of Best Eastern Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Eastern Hotels is ₹19.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Best Eastern Hotels? The Best Eastern Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Best Eastern Hotels? The market cap of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹32.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Best Eastern Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Best Eastern Hotels are ₹19.74 and ₹18.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Best Eastern Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Eastern Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹19.39 and 52-week low of Best Eastern Hotels is ₹8.60 as on .

How has the Best Eastern Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Best Eastern Hotels has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, 77.58% for the past month, 75.97% over 3 months, 27.36% over 1 year, -10.42% across 3 years, and 0.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Best Eastern Hotels are -55.27 and 18.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global