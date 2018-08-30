Best dividend paying PSU stocks in India! These 8 government companies give up to 13% dividend yield

Earlier yesterday, the Bhubaneshwar-headquartered metals and mining company Nalco announced a record dividend payout of Rs 1,102 crore for FY18. (Image: Reuters)

In stock market investing, the rise in share price of a particular stock in a specific time-period is generally taken as a parameter to identify best stocks as far as the stock market returns are concerned. Other than capital gains on shares, companies also distribute dividends. In India, there are many companies which declare dividends regularly since their respective debut on stock exchanges such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, etc.

We take a look at best dividend paying PSU stocks in India. The stocks that are mentioned have the highest dividend yield with respect to the dividends announced for the financial year 2017-2018 and the current market prices of the stocks.

Indian Oil Corporation: India’s largest PSE (Public Sector Enterprise) by turnover and the biggest oil marketer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has declared a dividend of Rs 21 for the financial year 2017-2018. With a collective dividend of Rs 21, IOC has a dividend yield of 13.58% at the current market price of Rs 154.6 on BSE.

Other best dividend-paying PSU companies in India include Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, National Aluminium Company, SJVN, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

Other top dividend-paying PSU stocks in India

Stock CMP (Rs) FY18 Dividend (Rs) Dividend Yield PFC 85.25 7.8 9.15% REC 119.30 11.8 9.89% Nalco 76.05 11.4 14.99% SJVN 27.95 2.1 7.51% Oil India 213.75 15 7.02% HPCL 253.10 17 6.72% Chennai Petro 311.00 18.5 5.95%

In absolute terms, Ingersoll Rand (India) declared a hefty dividend of Rs 205 for the financial year 2017-2018, one of the highest dividend declared per share among all the listed companies on Indian stock exchanges.