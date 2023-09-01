Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|-0.07
|-0.66
|3.31
|15.94
|6.23
|95.48
|372.70
|3.45
|-3.58
|-11.01
|-15.42
|-20.25
|19.45
|25.57
|8.10
|7.30
|9.55
|-1.81
|-10.43
|61.76
|118.34
|1.89
|6.61
|11.90
|12.42
|-10.98
|-16.26
|6.61
|4.06
|7.80
|23.97
|18.96
|4.39
|-20.82
|15.10
|13.43
|1.48
|7.59
|-1.48
|-29.59
|147.02
|147.02
|6.05
|1.99
|-8.14
|-5.77
|-13.52
|59.85
|11.33
|4.23
|3.63
|-2.88
|9.21
|-25.12
|1.55
|21.17
|0.75
|3.99
|10.35
|18.23
|6.82
|3.00
|44.88
|39.40
|37.20
|35.56
|34.85
|2.21
|-13.80
|-13.80
|7.14
|8.94
|0.72
|0.78
|-27.74
|29.87
|124.01
|3.91
|1.09
|2.32
|-10.42
|-32.34
|-6.11
|-6.11
|3.01
|-3.80
|-19.01
|-2.49
|9.30
|91.95
|135.34
|-2.03
|17.99
|15.22
|14.23
|-23.80
|53.27
|18.29
|3.79
|-1.92
|11.58
|12.73
|-34.28
|-54.71
|-54.71
|-1.90
|28.73
|47.37
|28.27
|-14.92
|108.97
|70.65
|0.60
|-7.76
|-26.87
|14.36
|-6.95
|65.95
|65.95
|4.30
|3.70
|13.41
|2.63
|-33.58
|12.78
|-43.74
|0.98
|-7.12
|1.50
|16.18
|-23.40
|-19.89
|-19.89
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|5,00,000
|0.93
|63.28
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Best Agrolife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1992PLC116773 and registration number is 116773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1134.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹2,751.07 Cr as on Jul 26, 2023.
P/E ratio of Best Agrolife Ltd. is 57.89 and PB ratio of Best Agrolife Ltd. is 7.65 as on Jul 26, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹1,163.50 as on Jul 26, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Agrolife Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹1,775.00 and 52-week low of Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹876.95 as on Jul 26, 2023.