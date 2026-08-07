Here's the live share price of Best Agrolife along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Best Agrolife
|5.93
|29.88
|2.07
|6.49
|-39.89
|-38.46
|-11.75
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Best Agrolife has declined 39.89% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Best Agrolife has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.36
|19.93
|10
|16.35
|18.5
|20
|15.9
|17.31
|50
|16.05
|16.67
|100
|16.26
|17.22
|200
|19.39
|19.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Best Agrolife remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.13%, FII holding rose to 5.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|75,00,000
|0.03
|11.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Best Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Best Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Best Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Best Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Best Agrolife - Corporate Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Best Agrolife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1992PLC116773 and registration number is 116773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 907.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Agrolife is ₹20.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Best Agrolife is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Best Agrolife is ₹715.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Best Agrolife are ₹20.44 and ₹19.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Agrolife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Agrolife is ₹34.45 and 52-week low of Best Agrolife is ₹12.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Best Agrolife has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 29.88% for the past month, 2.07% over 3 months, -39.89% over 1 year, -38.46% across 3 years, and -11.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Best Agrolife are 24.17 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global