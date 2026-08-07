What is the share price of Best Agrolife? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Agrolife is ₹20.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Best Agrolife? The Best Agrolife is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Best Agrolife? The market cap of Best Agrolife is ₹715.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Best Agrolife? Today’s highest and lowest price of Best Agrolife are ₹20.44 and ₹19.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Best Agrolife? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Agrolife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Agrolife is ₹34.45 and 52-week low of Best Agrolife is ₹12.33 as on .

How has the Best Agrolife performed historically in terms of returns? The Best Agrolife has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 29.88% for the past month, 2.07% over 3 months, -39.89% over 1 year, -38.46% across 3 years, and -11.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Best Agrolife? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Best Agrolife are 24.17 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global