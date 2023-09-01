Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Best Agrolife Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BEST AGROLIFE LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,163.50 Closed
00
As on Jul 26, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Best Agrolife Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,135.05₹1,180.00
₹1,163.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹876.95₹1,775.00
₹1,163.50
Open Price
₹1,161.85
Prev. Close
₹1,163.50
Volume
0

Best Agrolife Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,183.98
  • R21,204.47
  • R31,228.93
  • Pivot
    1,159.52
  • S11,139.03
  • S21,114.57
  • S31,094.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,502.331,142.55
  • 101,409.391,129.07
  • 201,344.791,116.1
  • 501,207.71,094.04
  • 1001,056.611,107.47
  • 2001,009.561,127.27

Best Agrolife Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
-0.07-0.663.3115.946.2395.48372.70
3.45-3.58-11.01-15.42-20.2519.4525.57
8.107.309.55-1.81-10.4361.76118.34
1.896.6111.9012.42-10.98-16.266.61
4.067.8023.9718.964.39-20.8215.10
13.431.487.59-1.48-29.59147.02147.02
6.051.99-8.14-5.77-13.5259.8511.33
4.233.63-2.889.21-25.121.5521.17
0.753.9910.3518.236.823.0044.88
39.4037.2035.5634.852.21-13.80-13.80
7.148.940.720.78-27.7429.87124.01
3.911.092.32-10.42-32.34-6.11-6.11
3.01-3.80-19.01-2.499.3091.95135.34
-2.0317.9915.2214.23-23.8053.2718.29
3.79-1.9211.5812.73-34.28-54.71-54.71
-1.9028.7347.3728.27-14.92108.9770.65
0.60-7.76-26.8714.36-6.9565.9565.95
4.303.7013.412.63-33.5812.78-43.74
0.98-7.121.5016.18-23.40-19.89-19.89

Best Agrolife Ltd. Share Holdings

Best Agrolife Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund5,00,0000.9363.28

Best Agrolife Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Best Agrolife Ltd.

Best Agrolife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1992PLC116773 and registration number is 116773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1134.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Braj Kishore Prasad
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vimal Alawadhi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Isha Luthra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raajan Kumar Ailawadhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Chetna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shuvendu Kumar Satpathy
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Best Agrolife Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Best Agrolife Ltd.?

The market cap of Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹2,751.07 Cr as on Jul 26, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Best Agrolife Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Best Agrolife Ltd. is 57.89 and PB ratio of Best Agrolife Ltd. is 7.65 as on Jul 26, 2023.

What is the share price of Best Agrolife Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹1,163.50 as on Jul 26, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Best Agrolife Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Agrolife Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹1,775.00 and 52-week low of Best Agrolife Ltd. is ₹876.95 as on Jul 26, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data