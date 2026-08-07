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Best Agrolife Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEST AGROLIFE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Best Agrolife along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.17 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Best Agrolife Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.84₹20.44
₹20.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.33₹34.45
₹20.17
Open Price
₹20.10
Prev. Close
₹20.22
Volume
1,71,826

Source: Dion Global

Best Agrolife Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Best Agrolife		5.9329.882.076.49-39.89-38.46-11.75
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Best Agrolife has declined 39.89% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Best Agrolife has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Best Agrolife Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Best Agrolife Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.3619.93
1016.3518.5
2015.917.31
5016.0516.67
10016.2617.22
20019.3919.24

Source: Dion Global

Best Agrolife Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Best Agrolife remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.13%, FII holding rose to 5.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Best Agrolife Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
75,00,0000.0311.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Best Agrolife Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTBest Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTBest Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 04, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTBest Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTBest Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTBest Agrolife - Corporate Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Best Agrolife

Best Agrolife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1992PLC116773 and registration number is 116773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 907.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Braj Kishore Prasad
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vimal Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Isha Luthra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surendra Sai Nallamalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pramod Narayan Karlekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chetna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Best Agrolife Share Price

What is the share price of Best Agrolife?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Best Agrolife is ₹20.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Best Agrolife?

The Best Agrolife is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Best Agrolife?

The market cap of Best Agrolife is ₹715.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Best Agrolife?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Best Agrolife are ₹20.44 and ₹19.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Best Agrolife?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Best Agrolife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Best Agrolife is ₹34.45 and 52-week low of Best Agrolife is ₹12.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Best Agrolife performed historically in terms of returns?

The Best Agrolife has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 29.88% for the past month, 2.07% over 3 months, -39.89% over 1 year, -38.46% across 3 years, and -11.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Best Agrolife?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Best Agrolife are 24.17 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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