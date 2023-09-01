Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Beryl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008882 and registration number is 008882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹10.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Beryl Securities Ltd. is 168.22 and PB ratio of Beryl Securities Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹21.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹35.56 and 52-week low of Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹6.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.