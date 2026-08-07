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Beryl Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

BERYL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Beryl Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.79 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Beryl Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.79₹36.79
₹36.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹41.83
₹36.79
Open Price
₹36.79
Prev. Close
₹36.79
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Beryl Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Beryl Securities		-0.5110.313.7250.4722.9612.4435.02
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Beryl Securities has gained 22.96% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Beryl Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Beryl Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Beryl Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.8236.28
1036.135.76
2034.2834.43
5030.4332.27
10030.5531.1
20029.6330.38

Source: Dion Global

Beryl Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Beryl Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Beryl Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTBeryl Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Quaterly Financial Results For The Quarter
Aug 02, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTBeryl Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 02, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTBeryl Securities - CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM') DATED 25TH AUGUST, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTBeryl Securities - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTBeryl Securities - NOTICE OF 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source: Dion Global

About Beryl Securities

Beryl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008882 and registration number is 008882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Bajpai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanyam Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Anshul Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Agam Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Kratika Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sweena Gangwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Naik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beryl Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Beryl Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Securities is ₹36.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Beryl Securities?

The Beryl Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beryl Securities?

The market cap of Beryl Securities is ₹17.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Beryl Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Beryl Securities are ₹36.79 and ₹36.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beryl Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Securities is ₹41.83 and 52-week low of Beryl Securities is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Beryl Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Beryl Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 3.72% over 3 months, 22.96% over 1 year, 12.44% across 3 years, and 35.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beryl Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beryl Securities are 56.25 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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