Here's the live share price of Beryl Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beryl Securities
|-0.51
|10.31
|3.72
|50.47
|22.96
|12.44
|35.02
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Beryl Securities has gained 22.96% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Beryl Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.82
|36.28
|10
|36.1
|35.76
|20
|34.28
|34.43
|50
|30.43
|32.27
|100
|30.55
|31.1
|200
|29.63
|30.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Beryl Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Beryl Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Quaterly Financial Results For The Quarter
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Beryl Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Beryl Securities - CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM') DATED 25TH AUGUST, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Beryl Securities - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Beryl Securities - NOTICE OF 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Source: Dion Global
Beryl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008882 and registration number is 008882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Securities is ₹36.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beryl Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Beryl Securities is ₹17.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beryl Securities are ₹36.79 and ₹36.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Securities is ₹41.83 and 52-week low of Beryl Securities is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beryl Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 3.72% over 3 months, 22.96% over 1 year, 12.44% across 3 years, and 35.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beryl Securities are 56.25 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global