BERYL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.70 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Beryl Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.70₹21.70
₹21.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.86₹35.56
₹21.70
Open Price
₹21.70
Prev. Close
₹21.70
Volume
30

Beryl Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.7
  • R221.7
  • R321.7
  • Pivot
    21.7
  • S121.7
  • S221.7
  • S321.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.2821.61
  • 109.422.03
  • 209.2323
  • 509.0522.57
  • 1008.7119.55
  • 2009.6315.92

Beryl Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.08-8.32-5.4988.70128.90128.66152.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Beryl Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Beryl Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Beryl Securities Ltd.

Beryl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008882 and registration number is 008882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Sethi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kratika Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Beryl Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Beryl Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹10.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beryl Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Beryl Securities Ltd. is 168.22 and PB ratio of Beryl Securities Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Beryl Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹21.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beryl Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beryl Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹35.56 and 52-week low of Beryl Securities Ltd. is ₹6.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

