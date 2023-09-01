Follow Us

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.79 Closed
0.860.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.79₹39.80
₹39.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.93₹45.05
₹39.79
Open Price
₹39.80
Prev. Close
₹39.45
Volume
38

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.8
  • R239.8
  • R339.81
  • Pivot
    39.79
  • S139.79
  • S239.78
  • S339.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.2538.7
  • 1040.9538.14
  • 2041.5137.02
  • 5040.7435.57
  • 10038.9235.44
  • 20040.235.84

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.7111.4920.7620.212.16318.8469.68
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. Share Holdings

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1990PLC039397 and registration number is 039397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. I S Tripathi
    Director
  • Mr. S K Murgai
    Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Umakanth
    Director

FAQs on Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.?

The market cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹23.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is -3.42 and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹39.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹45.05 and 52-week low of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹29.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

