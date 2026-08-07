Here's the live share price of Bervin Investment & Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bervin Investment & Leasing
|-11.90
|-22.23
|-36.17
|-30.86
|-27.03
|8.09
|11.80
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bervin Investment & Leasing has declined 27.03% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bervin Investment & Leasing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.56
|42.57
|10
|44.17
|43.86
|20
|48.58
|45.55
|50
|48.47
|48.98
|100
|55.71
|52.44
|200
|55.65
|55.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bervin Investment & Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Bervin Inv.&Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Bervin Inv.&Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Bervin Inv.&Leasing - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Bervin Inv.&Leasing - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Bervin Inv.&Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For Th
Source: Dion Global
Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1990PLC039397 and registration number is 039397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹40.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bervin Investment & Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹24.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bervin Investment & Leasing are ₹41.00 and ₹37.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bervin Investment & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹37.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bervin Investment & Leasing has shown returns of 4.16% over the past day, -22.23% for the past month, -36.17% over 3 months, -27.03% over 1 year, 8.09% across 3 years, and 11.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing are 0.00 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global