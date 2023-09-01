What is the Market Cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.? The market cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹23.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is -3.42 and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is 1.3 as on .

What is the share price of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹39.79 as on .