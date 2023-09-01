Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.71
|11.49
|20.76
|20.21
|2.16
|318.84
|69.68
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1990PLC039397 and registration number is 039397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹23.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is -3.42 and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹39.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹45.05 and 52-week low of Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is ₹29.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.