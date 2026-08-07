What is the share price of Bervin Investment & Leasing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹40.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Bervin Investment & Leasing? The Bervin Investment & Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing? The market cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹24.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bervin Investment & Leasing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bervin Investment & Leasing are ₹41.00 and ₹37.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bervin Investment & Leasing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bervin Investment & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹37.75 as on .

How has the Bervin Investment & Leasing performed historically in terms of returns? The Bervin Investment & Leasing has shown returns of 4.16% over the past day, -22.23% for the past month, -36.17% over 3 months, -27.03% over 1 year, 8.09% across 3 years, and 11.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing are 0.00 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global