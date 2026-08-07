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Bervin Investment & Leasing Share Price

NSE
BSE

BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Bervin Investment & Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.79 Closed
4.16₹ 1.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bervin Investment & Leasing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.21₹41.00
₹40.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.75₹73.50
₹40.79
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹39.16
Volume
1,368

Source: Dion Global

Bervin Investment & Leasing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bervin Investment & Leasing		-11.90-22.23-36.17-30.86-27.038.0911.80
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bervin Investment & Leasing has declined 27.03% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bervin Investment & Leasing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Bervin Investment & Leasing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bervin Investment & Leasing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.5642.57
1044.1743.86
2048.5845.55
5048.4748.98
10055.7152.44
20055.6555.05

Source: Dion Global

Bervin Investment & Leasing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bervin Investment & Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bervin Investment & Leasing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTBervin Inv.&Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTBervin Inv.&Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTBervin Inv.&Leasing - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTBervin Inv.&Leasing - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTBervin Inv.&Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For Th

Source: Dion Global

About Bervin Investment & Leasing

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1990PLC039397 and registration number is 039397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Manohar Padgaonkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Saklani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Murgai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Umakanth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Bervin Investment & Leasing Share Price

What is the share price of Bervin Investment & Leasing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹40.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bervin Investment & Leasing?

The Bervin Investment & Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing?

The market cap of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹24.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bervin Investment & Leasing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bervin Investment & Leasing are ₹41.00 and ₹37.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bervin Investment & Leasing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bervin Investment & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Bervin Investment & Leasing is ₹37.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bervin Investment & Leasing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bervin Investment & Leasing has shown returns of 4.16% over the past day, -22.23% for the past month, -36.17% over 3 months, -27.03% over 1 year, 8.09% across 3 years, and 11.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bervin Investment & Leasing are 0.00 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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