A sharp spike in crude prices and a lingering geopolitical conflict have forced a reset in market expectations, according to a March 25 note by Bernstein. The brokerage laid out a wide band for the Nifty, ranging from 27,500 on the upside to 19,900 in a stressed outcome, while keeping its stance unchanged.

The report argued that the current drawdown is not just sentiment-driven. It tied the outlook to crude staying elevated, pressure building on the rupee and inflation risks returning after a long period of stability. Its base case pegged the Nifty at 26,000, implying about 13% upside from current levels, though the firm did not see enough comfort to turn positive.

Alongside index levels, Bernstein mapped how sectors react to crude moves and spelt out risks to growth, currency and interest rates if the situation drags on.

Bernstein on Nifty: Neutral with 26,000 base case

Bernstein cut its year-end Nifty target to 26,000 and retained a neutral view, citing macro risks that could cap any near-term upside.

The firm laid out multiple paths. In a favourable outcome where tensions ease quickly, and crude cools, the index could move towards 27,500. In a prolonged stress scenario, it saw levels slipping to 19,900, reflecting pressure on earnings and valuations.

The brokerage made it clear that the current correction could not be brushed aside as temporary.

“Markets will naturally cheer this development, but a structural change has happened already,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein on crude linkage: Metals, autos and discretionary under strain

Bernstein’s sector analysis showed a strong link between crude prices and equity performance across industries.

Metals, consumer discretionary, and auto components were among the worst hit when oil rises, largely due to input cost pressure and demand sensitivity.

On the other side, insurance and paints showed a positive linkage, while aviation could benefit on the revenue side depending on pricing strength.

The brokerage noted that crude affects far more than fuel, feeding into multiple cost lines across the economy.

“Increased crude prices do impact many other items like aviation, transport, personal care items and apparel,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein on inflation: Likely to cross 6% in summer

The firm expected inflation to move higher in the coming months, with crude and weather risks acting together.

It saw a meaningful chance of inflation breaching the 6% mark during summer, which could delay any rate easing and keep borrowing costs elevated.

A potential El Nino added another layer of risk, as weaker rainfall could push food prices higher at the same time.

“All these factors lead us to believe India is likely to see an inflation issue return by mid of this year,” Bernstein said.

Higher rates for longer could weigh on consumption and delay any recovery in credit growth.

Bernstein on Rupee: Pressure could push towards Rs 97 to 98

Bernstein expected the rupee to remain under pressure, with levels of Rs 97 to Rs 98 against the US dollar seen as a realistic outcome if current trends persist.

The report pointed to rising trade deficits, weaker remittances and continued foreign outflows as key drivers. It also noted that the usable portion of foreign exchange reserves had declined, limiting intervention capacity.

“RBI interventions will not help when global conditions are massively against and FII outflows continue being aggressive,” Bernstein said.

The brokerage also expected the current account to slip back into deficit, reversing recent improvement.

Bernstein on growth: Downside could take GDP to 2 to 3%

In its most severe scenario, Bernstein saw growth slowing sharply if crude remained high and financial conditions tightened further.

GDP growth could fall to the 2 to 3% range in such a case, a level the firm described as recession-like for an economy such as India.

Even without a worst-case outcome, the brokerage expected growth to take a hit as higher rates and external pressures fed through.

“Sustained volatility has the potential to set back the growth by 3-4 years,” Bernstein said.

Conclusion

Bernstein’s note laid out a market where outcomes depend heavily on how long the crude shock lasts. The Nifty may have room to rise towards 27,500 if tensions ease, but the base case of 26,000 already factored in slower growth and persistent macro pressure.

The wider band down to 19,900 captured the risk of things getting worse before they stabilise. At the centre of it all sat crude, driving inflation, currency moves and earnings expectations in one chain reaction.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.