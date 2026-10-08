Bernstein has upgraded Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. to ‘Market-Perform’ from ‘Underperform’, saying the expected delay in market coupling gives the exchange more time before its market share and transaction charges come under pressure. The brokerage, however, continues to expect market coupling to eventually reduce Indian Energy Exchange’s market share and transaction charges.

Bernstein has pushed its expected market coupling timeline back by about a year, citing legal challenges and operational hurdles. It now expects coupling in the day-ahead market by the end of FY28 and in the real-time market by the end of FY29. The brokerage has also cut its target price to Rs 110 from Rs 115, with the new target implying 5% upside based on the price cited in its report.

The Bernstein analysts stated that the central part of their thesis on Indian Energy Exchange remains unchanged. “Our thesis remains intact -we think market coupling is inevitable, and so is market share loss and transaction charge softening. In our assessment the stock seems fairly priced for our base case outcome of these events, and hence we are upgrading to Market-Perform.”

Legal and operational hurdles give IEX more time

Bernstein said market coupling is likely to take longer than previously expected because Indian Energy Exchange is likely to challenge the final regulation and several operational issues still need to be addressed.

The brokerage expects the exchange to challenge the final Central Electricity Regulatory Commission regulation in higher forums. It also pointed to Grid India’s limited experience in price discovery, software alignment across the three exchanges and the more complicated task of clearing trades when buy and sell orders are placed on different exchanges.

“Apart from legal hurdles (it is highly likely that IEX will challenge the final CERC regulation on market coupling in higher forums). There are operational challenges in market coupling as well: Grid India’s limited expertise in price discovery, software alignment across the 3 exchanges and more importantly clearing of trades across exchanges,” Bernstein said. “All these are addressable points in our view, but will take time to implement.”

Bernstein has therefore moved its expected timeline for day-ahead market coupling to the end of FY28 from early FY28 earlier. For the real-time market, it now expects implementation by the end of FY29.

The brokerage has also delayed its assumptions on transaction charge reductions in line with the revised coupling schedule. Its model now assumes a more gradual moderation in charges, with the transaction fee reaching 3 paise per unit by FY32.

New power products could lift exchange volumes over time

While the near-term volume outlook has weakened, Bernstein expects power exchanges to gain a larger share of electricity traded in India over the medium to long term.

The brokerage said the formalisation of Virtual Power Purchase Agreements and the launch of a pilot Contract for Difference product indicate greater use of market-based mechanisms. It expects such products to support exchange volumes beyond the growth in overall electricity demand.

“We have always assumed power exchange volume growth to be faster than power demand growth, as they keep gaining share against long term contracts. We don’t expect them to reach European levels at 50% or higher share of power traded in India, but do expect them to reach 20-25% of India’s power traded in the long term,” Bernstein said.

The brokerage said the two products could help exchanges move towards a 20-25% share of electricity traded in India over the long term. This remains an important part of its medium-term volume thesis even as near-term conditions remain difficult.

Bernstein’s revised view on Indian Energy Exchange Earlier Revised Rating ‘Underperform’ ‘Market-Perform’ Target price Rs 115 Rs 110 FY27 volume growth, excluding renewable energy certificates 19% 14% Day-ahead market coupling Early FY28 FY28 end Real-time market coupling Earlier estimate FY29 end Terminal growth assumption 5% 4%

Bernstein has reduced its FY27 volume growth estimate, excluding renewable energy certificates, to 14% from 19% earlier, based on first-half FY27 performance. This results in a 4% cut to its FY27 earnings per share estimate to Rs 6.04 from Rs 6.31 earlier. Its FY28 earnings per share estimate has been raised to Rs 6.99 from Rs 5.06.

Transaction charges remain the bigger long-term concern

The delay in market coupling reduces the immediate pressure on Indian Energy Exchange, but Bernstein continues to see transaction charges as a key long-term concern.

The brokerage referred to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s April 2023 order, which directed the regulator to prepare a discussion paper on transaction charges using international benchmarks and an assessment of the risks involved in the power exchange business.

Bernstein believes the regulator is likely to wait for market coupling to take effect before deciding on transaction charges. That lowers the immediate risk of a cut, although the brokerage still expects charges to come down over time.

“We continue to see the current transaction charges as unsustainable, especially with power prices falling in India, and expect it to come down eventually. However, the near term risk is lower as we believe the regulator is likely to wait for market coupling to be executed before taking a call on transaction charges,” Bernstein said.

The brokerage also compared Indian Energy Exchange’s transaction charges with those of European power exchanges. Its analysis showed the exchange charging about 4 paise per kilowatt-hour, compared with around 1 paise at EEX and 0.6 paise at Nord Pool. Bernstein said higher trading volumes at European exchanges partly explain the difference, but expects Indian Energy Exchange’s charge to decline as volumes grow.

Power supply, rather than demand, is hurting near-term volumes

Bernstein expects the next few months to remain difficult for Indian Energy Exchange because the main constraint on exchange volumes is the availability of electricity for trading rather than demand for power.

The brokerage said distribution companies account for about 50% of sell bids on the exchange, selling excess contracted power. When electricity supply is tight, the amount of surplus power available on the exchange falls.

“At present, there is a power shortage situation in India – with strong power demand, weak hydro generation and a tight coal market. Hence, volumes are likely to be soft for IEX over the next few months. Accordingly, we have moderated our volume growth expectation for IEX for FY27,” Bernstein said.

This has led the brokerage to lower its FY27 volume growth assumption. Its financial forecasts now put Indian Energy Exchange’s revenue at Rs 6,783 crore in FY27 and Rs 7,854 crore in FY28, compared with Rs 6,156 crore in FY26. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are estimated at Rs 5,740 crore in FY27 and Rs 6,658 crore in FY28, against Rs 5,201 crore in FY26.

Bernstein expects net income to rise from Rs 4,929 crore in FY26 to Rs 5,383 crore in FY27 and Rs 6,232 crore in FY28. Its FY29 estimate stands at Rs 5,882 crore as the model begins to capture the impact of lower transaction charges and market share.

The valuation leaves limited room for a stronger upgrade

Bernstein’s Rs 110 target price is based on a 60% long-term market share for Indian Energy Exchange across the day-ahead and real-time markets and a transaction charge of 3 paise per unit by FY32.

Its valuation sensitivity shows how sharply the value changes with market share and transaction charges. At a 70% long-term market share and a 3 paise transaction charge, the implied value is Rs 122 per share. At a 60% market share, the value is Rs 110 at 3 paise, Rs 95 at 2.5 paise and Rs 80 at 2 paise. At a 50% market share, the corresponding values are Rs 98, Rs 85 and Rs 72.

“Our target price of Rs. 110/sh (vs Rs. 115/sh) takes into account 60% market share in DAM and RTM in the long term, and a transaction charge of 3 paise/unit by FY32,” Bernstein said. “In Exhibit 13, we showcase implied fair value scenarios for IEX across market share and transaction charge assumptions.”

The brokerage has also reduced its terminal growth assumption to about 4% from 5%, factoring in a further reduction in transaction charges after FY32. Its model estimates earnings per share of Rs 6.04 in FY27, Rs 6.99 in FY28 and Rs 6.60 in FY29, while revenue is expected to reach Rs 7,371 crore in FY29.

For now, Bernstein sees enough support from the delayed coupling timeline and the potential for new market-based power products to move Indian Energy Exchange up from its earlier ‘Underperform’ rating. But the brokerage continues to expect market coupling, lower transaction charges and some loss of market share to weigh on the company over the longer term.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.