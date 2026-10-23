India’s stock market faces limited upside despite a sharp correction in valuations, as weak earnings revisions, rising crude oil prices and pressure on the rupee weigh on the outlook. Bernstein has cut its year-end Nifty target to 25,000 from 28,100 at the beginning of 2026, retaining a ‘Neutral’ stance on Indian equities. While the Nifty’s forward price-to-earnings multiple has fallen to a six-year low, the brokerage sees limited scope for a sustained rally without stronger earnings growth and a more supportive macroeconomic environment.

Bernstein sees room for a modest recovery, but cutsNifty target

Bernstein lowered its year-end Nifty 50 target to 25,000, based on an 18-times multiple of FY28 earnings. The brokerage began 2026 with a target of 28,100 at 19 times forward earnings, before cutting it to 26,000 at 18.5 times near the end of March, when it expected the Iran conflict to end within weeks. Its latest target assumes FY28 earnings growth of 9% over FY27.

Bernstein stated in its report stated, “Given the sharp market decline year-to-date, we see room for a modest recovery, driven by mean reversion and expectations of potential new catalysts. However, our overall stance remains neutral due to lack of long term catalysts visible, and our year-end Nifty target warrants a relook.”

The brokerage’s position allowed for a recovery following the market decline, but it does not expect valuation-led gains alone to sustain an advance. Its neutral stance reflects the absence of convincing longer-term catalysts to support a stronger market outlook.

India remains expensive despite valuations hitting 6-year low

The Nifty’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple has fallen to 16.6 times, its lowest level in six years. It has also moved below 17 times for the first time since June 2022. Bernstein notes that the market previously recovered from levels near 17 times in June 2022 and April 2023, with October 2026 also marking a point of comparison in its analysis.

However, the brokerage cautioned against treating lower domestic valuations as evidence that Indian equities are inexpensive relative to global peers.

Bernstein wrote, “Relative to global peers, the valuation argument is harder to make: Nifty remains the third-costliest market globally and is more expensive than several Asian markets that offer much stronger medium-term growth.”

The brokerage’s global comparison covered markets including Taiwan, Canada, Germany, Malaysia, France, the United Kingdom and China. Its assessment is that India’s valuation premium remains difficult to justify when several other markets offer stronger medium-term growth prospects.

Weak earnings revisions are limiting market support

FY27 earnings estimates increased by only 0.2% over the latest three-month period, according to Bernstein. Banks and information technology contributed positively, but metals, real estate, staples, discretionary consumption and telecommunications experienced earnings estimate cuts over the latest two earnings seasons.

Bernstein stated, “Unless earnings start to become meaningfully positive, we don’t see reason enough for markets to celebrate fundamentals.”

The brokerage also warned that companies seeking to protect margins through price increases could weaken demand. Without a more meaningful improvement in earnings estimates, the recent decline in market valuations may not be enough to support a sustained recovery.

Rising crude prices and inflation add to economic pressure

Bernstein expects inflationary pressure to increase as favourable base effects fade. Higher yields and commodity prices, alongside weak monsoons, add to concerns about the economic outlook and the recovery in rural demand. Crude oil prices near $110 a barrel, limited inventories and uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict and Russian oil supplies further complicate the outlook for India.

Bernstein wrote, “Surging yields and rising inflation do not augur well for broader macro, which grapples with its own idiosyncratic challenges. Monsoons have been weak and have threatened to derail rural recovery off-course.”

The brokerage also detailed the Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to support the rupee. It says the central bank sold $133 billion between March and July to defend the currency. Foreign-exchange reserves increased by $56 billion from July to the report date despite heavy inflows, while its short position remained above $130 billion.

Bernstein’s analysis of the rupee’s real effective exchange rate places it at its most undervalued level since 2013, but the brokerage cautions that this does not necessarily imply substantial appreciation against the US dollar. It also describes shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as effectively blocked, adding to uncertainty over energy supplies and the prospect of lower crude prices.

Bernstein sees limited support from a capital gains tax cut

Bernstein did not expect a reduction in long-term capital gains tax to generate sustained foreign institutional investor inflows on its own. In the brokerage’s assessment, a lasting improvement in foreign investment would require stronger economic growth and better corporate earnings.

A tax cut could support an initial market rally, but Bernstein warns that investors might use higher prices to sell existing holdings. The brokerage therefore does not regard a tax adjustment as a substitute for an improvement in earnings prospects and the wider economic environment.

A pause in AI investment may not benefit Indian equities

Bernstein believes the immediate threat from artificial intelligence to India remains limited because adoption is still at an early stage. However, the brokerage warns that the effects on white-collar employment and services exports could become significant over the next few years.

It also saw limited scope for India to benefit materially from a near-term pause in artificial intelligence investment. Neither a change in tax policy nor a temporary pause in AI-related investment, in Bernstein’s assessment, provides a strong enough basis for a more positive outlook on Indian equities.

Bernstein retains a ‘Neutral’ stance on Indian equities

Bernstein’s revised year-end Nifty target of 25,000 rests on an 18-times multiple of FY28 earnings and an assumed 9% earnings increase over FY27. The brokerage continues to see room for a modest recovery following the market decline, but weak earnings revisions, rising crude prices, inflation risks and pressure on the rupee constrain its outlook.

Despite the Nifty’s forward valuation falling to a six-year low, India remains expensive relative to several global markets, according to Bernstein. Until earnings growth improves and longer-term catalysts emerge, the brokerage sees limited grounds for a sustained rally and retains its neutral stance on Indian equities.

Bernstein sees limited scope for rally

Bernstein expects a modest recovery in Indian equities but sees limited scope for a sustained rally without stronger earnings growth and an improvement in macroeconomic conditions. With rising crude prices, inflation risks and India’s valuation premium continuing to weigh on sentiment, the brokerage has cut its year-end Nifty target to 25,000 and retained a ‘Neutral’ stance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.