Bernstein has retained a neutral stance on the Nifty, setting a year-end target of 26,000, which implies about 12% upside from current levels, even as it sees a temporary easing of pressure after the Iran-United States ceasefire.

The brokerage said the pause in hostilities could bring short-term relief to oil-sensitive sectors such as chemicals, aviation and paints but cautioned that foreign institutional investor inflows may not return in a hurry and crude prices are unlikely to fall sharply below $85 to 90.

Why Bernstein says India remains exposed to shocks despite US-Iran ceasefire

The report, dated April 8, comes at a time when global energy markets have been under strain for over six weeks due to the conflict. Bernstein said the ceasefire was agreed after sustained economic and physical losses on both sides, and while it may reduce the pace of escalation, it is unlikely to mark a complete end to tensions. The brokerage added that India may get some breathing room in the near term but is unlikely to emerge as a major beneficiary in the broader geopolitical context.

The brokerage sees a short-term lift in sectors hit hardest by crude spikes, while cautioning that foreign institutional flows may not return quickly and oil may stay elevated. India, it adds, remains exposed to external shocks and is unlikely to walk away as a clear geopolitical winner.

Bernstein on the ceasefire and what it really means

Bernstein frames the two-week ceasefire as a pause, not closure. The firm argues that both sides have taken enough damage to consider stepping back, even if neither wants to be seen as conceding.

The report notes that economic strain in the United States and physical devastation in Iran have pushed both governments toward a cooling-off period, creating space for negotiation rather than escalation.

“Is this the end of the conflict? Probably not. Is this the end of the crazy period of escalations? We think yes,” the brokerage adds.

The firm also points to rising fuel prices in the United States and weak domestic support for military action, alongside reluctance among North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies, as factors that could keep tensions from flaring up immediately again.

That combination, Bernstein argues, makes a temporary de-escalation more likely than a rapid return to full conflict.

Bernstein on markets and macro signals

The brokerage expects a measured recovery across segments that bore the brunt of the oil spike, though it stops short of calling for a sustained rally.

Financials, which have seen persistent foreign institutional investor outflows, may take longer to stabilise. In contrast, sectors directly exposed to crude costs could see quicker relief.

Chemicals, aviation, logistics, paints, pharmaceuticals, and oil marketing companies are among those likely to see near-term support as crude volatility cools.

“We believe the end to hostilities will mark a gradual reversal in many areas,” Bernstein says.

Even so, the firm does not expect a sharp drop in crude prices. It suggests oil is unlikely to fall materially below the $85-90 range in the near-term, limiting the extent of margin recovery for many sectors.

Foreign institutional investors, who have pulled back during the volatility, may also remain cautious.

“We still don’t see a significant reason for FIIs to come back in droves,” the report says.

The broader takeaway is that while downside risks may ease, upside triggers remain limited. The ceasefire removes immediate pressure but does not create strong momentum for capital inflows or earnings upgrades.

Bernstein on sectoral impact across the economy

The firm draws a clear line between short-term relief and longer-term positioning.

Sectors most sensitive to fuel costs are likely to respond first. Airlines could benefit from easing jet fuel prices, while logistics companies may see improved operating margins. Paint and chemical companies, which rely heavily on crude derivatives, may also get some cost relief.

Oil marketing companies could see a brief improvement in marketing margins, especially if crude stabilises without sharp swings.

“We expect OMCs, travel, chemicals, paints and construction to see a rebound lasting a few days,” Bernstein says.

However, the brokerage stresses that this rebound may not last long. Without a deeper correction in crude prices or a strong pickup in demand, gains could remain limited.

Financials, often seen as a proxy for broader economic sentiment, may recover more slowly due to continued uncertainty around capital flows and growth expectations.

Bernstein on India’s policy challenges after the conflict

Beyond market moves, the report spends significant time on what the episode reveals about India’s structural vulnerabilities.

The country’s heavy dependence on imported crude remains a key concern. Bernstein argues that the latest shock reinforces the need to accelerate diversification in the energy mix.

“This episode exposed India’s vulnerability to external shocks,” the brokerage says.

The firm calls for a faster push toward electrification, including electric vehicles, alongside stronger efforts to secure critical minerals needed for energy transition technologies.

It also suggests expanding power generation capacity, even if it means relying on coal in the near term, to reduce exposure to volatile global energy markets.

At the same time, supply chain risks remain a constraint, particularly in securing inputs for clean energy systems.

Bernstein on geopolitics and India’s global standing

The brokerage does not see India gaining much strategic advantage from the situation.

While the country has maintained a neutral stance, that neutrality comes with limits. India is unlikely to extract major concessions in global negotiations, though it also avoids direct fallout.

“India is unlikely to gain significant advantages in future policy discussions with the United States but will also be less likely to face punitive outcomes,” Bernstein says.

In practical terms, that leaves India in a middle position. It is insulated from direct geopolitical backlash but does not emerge stronger on the global stage.

The firm suggests that this approach will likely continue, with neutrality remaining a core policy stance.

Bernstein on valuations and market positioning

On valuations, Bernstein reiterates its earlier stance that markets may look inexpensive at a broad level, but the underlying picture is more mixed.

The correction has not been deep enough across all sectors to justify aggressive positioning. Some stocks appear attractive, but many still reflect lower growth expectations rather than genuine value.

The brokerage advises maintaining some exposure to risk while being selective about where to deploy capital.

“We had also articulated the need to have some risk in the portfolio and to identify stocks that were inexpensive relative to growth across sectors,” the report says.

Financials remain the preferred route for a more durable recovery, while short-term opportunities may arise in sectors hit hardest by recent events.

Conclusion

Bernstein’s message is measured rather than optimistic. The ceasefire offers relief, not resolution. The firm’s stance suggests near-term moves may come from tactical rebounds, while longer-term positioning still hinges on deeper shifts in energy dependence, capital flows, and global stability.