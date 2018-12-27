Beneficial Owner name change: Sebi eases norms for Karnataka, Punjab residents

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 8:27 PM

Markets regulator Sebi Thursday came out with simplified rules for investors from Karnataka and Punjab regarding procedure for name change in beneficial owner's (BO) account.

Beneficial Owner name change, sdebi, karantaka, punjab, beneficial owner account, bo accountAccording to Sebi, one of the documents required for change of name in BO’s account with depositories for reasons other than marriage, is a document related to publication of name change in the official gazette.

Markets regulator Sebi Thursday came out with simplified rules for investors from Karnataka and Punjab regarding procedure for name change in beneficial owner’s (BO) account. BO is a person who ultimately owns or controls a foreign portfolio investment. According to Sebi, one of the documents required for change of name in BO’s account with depositories for reasons other than marriage, is a document related to publication of name change in the official gazette.

However, depositories said for residents of Karnataka and Punjab, the name change is published by respective state governments in the official gazette only for government employees and not in the case of private persons. “Accordingly, it has been decided that in case of change of name of an individual in these states for reasons other than marriage, the same may be allowed for the individual in the BO account”, subject to the submission of necessary documents, Sebi said in a circular.

Also read| Infosys share buyback soon? What IT behemoth has to say about up to Rs 10,400 crore plan

The necessary documents include request letter for change of name, affidavit executed before notary and publishing in one local and a national newspaper regarding change in name, among others, Sebi said. Besides, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed depositories to implement the new framework within three months and keep audit trail of the name change in the BO account similar to that of address change or any other change of coordinates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Beneficial Owner name change: Sebi eases norms for Karnataka, Punjab residents
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition