  • MORE MARKET STATS

Benchmarks attain record closing highs on Thursday

By: |
January 15, 2021 8:32 AM

TCS topped the Sensex gainer's chart, spurting 2.89%, followed by IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Reliance Industries, HUL and Sun Pharma.

stock market performance this weekExperts believe that the third quarter results are set to witness a broad-based earnings recovery, led by revenue growth.

The markets resumed their record-setting streak on Thursday after a day’s pause as gains TCS offset profit booking in the IT pack following strong results by Infosys and Wipro. In a choppy trading session, the Sensex ended at its new lifetime high of 49,584.16, up 91.84 points or 0.19%. The Nifty rose 30.75 points or 0.21% to finish at a record 14,595.60.

TCS topped the Sensex gainer’s chart, spurting 2.89%, followed by IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Reliance Industries, HUL and Sun Pharma.

Related News

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards, declining up to 2.63%.

Experts believe that the third quarter results are set to witness a broad-based earnings recovery, led by revenue growth. However, margins of companies are expected to flatten as various sectors undergo cost normalisation and prices of raw materials rise. In its report, Jefferies said, “Corporate earnings should grow at 21% year-on-year with the earnings growing across all 13 sectors in the third quarter, against 6 sectors in the previous quarter.”

On NSE’s weekly options expiry, the futures and options segment witnessed a turnover of Rs 62.92 lakh crore and the cash market saw a turnover of Rs 70,350.77 crore, compared with the six-month average of Rs 21.7 lakh crore in the F&O segment and Rs 59,316 crore in the cash market segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Benchmarks attain record closing highs on Thursday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Stocks in focus: HCL Technologies, PVR, SAIL, Bharti Airtel, TCS, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet
2Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; MSCI to revise Bharti Airtel stock weight in February
3PFC to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in two tranches via NCDs