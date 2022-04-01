Benchmark indices gain over 18% in FY22

Benchmark indices ended the financial year on a weak note, after weak China’s manufacturing data and Russian shelling around Ukraine’s capital weighed on investor sentiment. After swinging between gains and losses, the indices closed marginally lower on Thursday whereas Nifty Midcap and SmallCap gained.

Despite the aggressive selling by foreign investors in FY22, Nifty50 managed to generate a decent return of 18.9%. That compares with average five-year return of 17.8%. While the foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth $19 billion during the financial year, domestic institutional investors pumped in $29 billion, cushioning the exodus of FPIs from the Indian market. Persistent selling by foreign investors have brought down their ownership to 18.5% at the end of February 2022.

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks in FY22, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap surging 25.3% and 28.6%, respectively. Commodity-driven sectors like Metals, Oil & Gas along with IT were top gainers, while FMCG, Autos, and BFSI underperformed. “Given a lot of global developments, we expect market volatility to remain high in the near term. However, economic recovery coupled with government focus on capex and domestic manufacturing would drive overall growth in FY23,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head for retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

While the Sensex shed 115.48 points or 0.20% to close the day at 58,568.51 points, the broader Nifty50 lost 33.50 points to settle at 17,464.75. “Global markets sank after Chinese manufacturing weakened and Russian shelling around Ukraine’s capital shook hopes for progress in peace talks,” observed Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities. Sentiment was also impacted after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) added more Chinese companies trading in the US — including Baidu and online brokerage Futu Holdings — to a list of those allegedly not complying with the law, a move that will lead to possible delisting, added Jasani.

Among sectoral indices, Telecom, FMCG and Power indices gained in the trade while Healthcare index fell the most. Nifty Midcap and SmallCap rose 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Brent prices slid 5.5% on Thursday, marking their third decline in four sessions this week. They have retreated nearly 11.1% this week. Drop in oil prices pushed the Indian rupee higher, the local currency added 12 paise to end the fiscal year at 75.79. The rupee has depreciated 3.5% against the greenback in FY22.



Rahul Kalantri, V-P for commodities at Mehta Equities, expects the rupee to appreciate in FY23 amid improvement in the global markets and persistent FII inflows. Additionally, softening crude oil prices will also support the rupee to get stronger. “Aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed will lead to weakness in the dollar and softening crude oil prices, which may prevent further downside in rupee against the dollar. We expect the rupee to come down to 73.50 against the dollar,” said Kalantri.