Bench Mark Infotech Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹104.00-110.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Infotech
|12.48
|11.13
|5.04
|127.09
|176.29
|51.97
|28.55
|E2E Networks
|7
|5.51
|54.64
|199.27
|100.93
|167.44
|169.49
|Rashi Peripherals
|9.51
|1.9
|15.94
|155.68
|171.64
|40.07
|22.41
|MosChip Technologies
|-2.32
|-1.26
|-2.61
|23.81
|-17.75
|0.75
|0.45
|D-Link (India)
|-1.34
|-6.6
|-19.07
|6.37
|-13.1
|9.52
|22.93
|Dynacons Systems & Solutions
|1.34
|-5.37
|-27.96
|15.28
|9.81
|14.89
|47.28
|Control Print
|-3.12
|-2.53
|-8.73
|-3.54
|-28.77
|-7.89
|11.59
|TVS Electronics
|-5.46
|-13.07
|-19.34
|-0.29
|-26.57
|2.83
|17.63
|DC Infotech and Communication
|6.95
|-21.25
|12.71
|3.63
|8.14
|24.32
|55.63
|HCL Infosystems
|3.37
|-4.14
|-16.51
|-3.34
|-31.67
|-15.14
|-5.33
|EPW India
|0.21
|-4.94
|31.96
|114.25
|106.35
|27.31
|15.59
|Esconet Technologies
|-1.87
|11.59
|70.14
|106.24
|-8.44
|-8.66
|-5.29
|Marushika Technology
|-1.93
|7.34
|32.95
|31.46
|2.63
|0.87
|0.52
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|29.13
|-24.62
|-31.51
|-16.19
|-57.4
|-29.27
|-23.36
|Slone Infosystems
|0.12
|9.31
|-2.89
|-2.01
|-39.44
|15.43
|8.99
|Newjaisa Technologies
|-4.12
|2.95
|2.35
|-3.32
|-61.22
|-37.3
|-24.43
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|0
|-2.13
|-26.2
|-29.41
|-63.05
|-22.37
|-45.31
|Compuage Infocom
|-2.73
|-3.6
|-18.32
|5.94
|-43.68
|-55.87
|-46.33
Source: Dion Global
Bench Mark Infotech Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200WB2007PLC112476 and registration number is 112476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global