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Bench Mark Infotech Services Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Bench Mark Infotech Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 104.00-110.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Bench Mark Infotech Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Bench Mark Infotech Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Infotech		12.4811.135.04127.09176.2951.9728.55
E2E Networks		75.5154.64199.27100.93167.44169.49
Rashi Peripherals		9.511.915.94155.68171.6440.0722.41
MosChip Technologies		-2.32-1.26-2.6123.81-17.750.750.45
D-Link (India)		-1.34-6.6-19.076.37-13.19.5222.93
Dynacons Systems & Solutions		1.34-5.37-27.9615.289.8114.8947.28
Control Print		-3.12-2.53-8.73-3.54-28.77-7.8911.59
TVS Electronics		-5.46-13.07-19.34-0.29-26.572.8317.63
DC Infotech and Communication		6.95-21.2512.713.638.1424.3255.63
HCL Infosystems		3.37-4.14-16.51-3.34-31.67-15.14-5.33
EPW India		0.21-4.9431.96114.25106.3527.3115.59
Esconet Technologies		-1.8711.5970.14106.24-8.44-8.66-5.29
Marushika Technology		-1.937.3432.9531.462.630.870.52
Ducon Infratechnologies		29.13-24.62-31.51-16.19-57.4-29.27-23.36
Slone Infosystems		0.129.31-2.89-2.01-39.4415.438.99
Newjaisa Technologies		-4.122.952.35-3.32-61.22-37.3-24.43
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		0-2.13-26.2-29.41-63.05-22.37-45.31
Compuage Infocom		-2.73-3.6-18.325.94-43.68-55.87-46.33

Source: Dion Global

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About Bench Mark Infotech Services

Bench Mark Infotech Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200WB2007PLC112476 and registration number is 112476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Juli Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Midha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shikha Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Khemka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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