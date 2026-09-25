Bench Mark Infotech Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200WB2007PLC112476 and registration number is 112476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.