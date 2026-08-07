Here's the live share price of Bemco Hydraulics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.52
|110.35
|10
|107.03
|108.17
|20
|102.83
|104.99
|50
|95.28
|98.6
|100
|88.84
|94.94
|200
|94.41
|95.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bemco Hydraulics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Bemco Hydraulics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Bemco Hydraulics - Notice Of Book Closure And Record Date On Account Of 68Th AGM And Declaration Of Dividend
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Bemco Hydraulics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Bemco Hydraulics - Notice Of 68Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Bemco Hydraulics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101KA1957PLC001283 and registration number is 001283. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hydraulics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bemco Hydraulics is ₹114.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bemco Hydraulics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹501.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bemco Hydraulics are ₹118.50 and ₹114.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bemco Hydraulics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹188.20 and 52-week low of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹59.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bemco Hydraulics has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 17.03% for the past month, 30.28% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, 52.25% across 3 years, and 47.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bemco Hydraulics are 33.74 and 5.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global