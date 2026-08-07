What is the share price of Bemco Hydraulics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bemco Hydraulics is ₹114.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Bemco Hydraulics? The Bemco Hydraulics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bemco Hydraulics? The market cap of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹501.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bemco Hydraulics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bemco Hydraulics are ₹118.50 and ₹114.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bemco Hydraulics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bemco Hydraulics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹188.20 and 52-week low of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹59.99 as on .

How has the Bemco Hydraulics performed historically in terms of returns? The Bemco Hydraulics has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 17.03% for the past month, 30.28% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, 52.25% across 3 years, and 47.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bemco Hydraulics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bemco Hydraulics are 33.74 and 5.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global