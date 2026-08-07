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Bemco Hydraulics Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEMCO HYDRAULICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Bemco Hydraulics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.70 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bemco Hydraulics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.20₹118.50
₹114.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.99₹188.20
₹114.70
Open Price
₹114.80
Prev. Close
₹114.80
Volume
16,185

Source: Dion Global

Bemco Hydraulics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bemco Hydraulics		8.3317.0330.2820.84-21.0552.2547.88

Source: Dion Global

Bemco Hydraulics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bemco Hydraulics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.52110.35
10107.03108.17
20102.83104.99
5095.2898.6
10088.8494.94
20094.4195.94

Source: Dion Global

Bemco Hydraulics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bemco Hydraulics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bemco Hydraulics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTBemco Hydraulics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
Jul 17, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTBemco Hydraulics - Notice Of Book Closure And Record Date On Account Of 68Th AGM And Declaration Of Dividend
Jul 17, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTBemco Hydraulics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTBemco Hydraulics - Notice Of 68Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTBemco Hydraulics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bemco Hydraulics

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101KA1957PLC001283 and registration number is 001283. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hydraulics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Mohta
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Mohta
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Mohan Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Ram Bhandare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghunandan Satish Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hrushikesh Malu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bemco Hydraulics Share Price

What is the share price of Bemco Hydraulics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bemco Hydraulics is ₹114.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bemco Hydraulics?

The Bemco Hydraulics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bemco Hydraulics?

The market cap of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹501.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bemco Hydraulics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bemco Hydraulics are ₹118.50 and ₹114.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bemco Hydraulics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bemco Hydraulics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹188.20 and 52-week low of Bemco Hydraulics is ₹59.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bemco Hydraulics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bemco Hydraulics has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 17.03% for the past month, 30.28% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, 52.25% across 3 years, and 47.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bemco Hydraulics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bemco Hydraulics are 33.74 and 5.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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