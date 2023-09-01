Follow Us

BEMCO HYDRAULICS LTD.

Sector : Hydraulics | Smallcap | BSE
₹724.00 Closed
2.3116.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹703.05₹724.90
₹724.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹283.45₹835.00
₹724.00
Open Price
₹716.95
Prev. Close
₹707.65
Volume
944

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1731.58
  • R2739.17
  • R3753.43
  • Pivot
    717.32
  • S1709.73
  • S2695.47
  • S3687.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5325.35698.36
  • 10324.86694.27
  • 20316.05684.34
  • 50318.38652.64
  • 100336.04616.02
  • 200305.52560.07

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.549.1234.2932.60119.46994.48320.81
-1.72-10.3015.0251.9374.24384.20136.67
-1.4718.2826.1241.0039.4472.29-16.03

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. Share Holdings

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101KA1957PLC001283 and registration number is 001283. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hydraulics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Mohta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Mohta
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Devi Mohta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nawal Kishor Daga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Chandak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.?

The market cap of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is ₹158.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is 19.67 and PB ratio of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is ₹724.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is ₹835.00 and 52-week low of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd. is ₹283.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

