The BEL share price has seen a steady month of gains. The stock is up 8% in the last 1 month and international brokerage house, UBS sees room for further upside. They have revised the target price for Bharat Electronics higher to Rs 550 a share from Rs 500 earlier and reiterated ‘Buy’. This implies an upside of 36% from current levels.

UBS pointed out that the medium-term growth is on track and the order pipeline and competitive edge remain intact. They have added Bharat Electronics to the UBS APAC Key Call list, as they believe “the market underappreciates its medium-term earnings growth potential.”

Bharat Electronics: UBS sees high order visibility

Bharat Electronics secured Rs 2 trillion worth of new orders over the past decade. As per the UBS report, this was led by new platforms and upgrades/overhauls of domestic defence equipment, including radars and sub-systems.

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With a Rs 2.5 trillion order pipeline between FY27-FY30, UBS sees “high visibility for BEL to secure Rs 2 trillion of new orders, underpinning 18% revenue/earnings CAGRs in FY27-FY30 with limited risk to operating margins.”

UBS believes that the “recent correction presents an attractive opportunity to accumulate, given BEL’s superior earnings quality and competitive positioning across a substantial portion of its portfolio vs. its defence SOE peers.”

BEL: UBS sees limited impact of private competition

Despite the rising participation of private sector companies in India’s defence sector, UBS believes “BEL’s role as a systems integrator has strengthened across core verticals. A large portion of import substitution/localisation is undertaken by tier-2/3 suppliers, which has helped create a robust domestic supply chain, enhancing its ability to integrate large and complex systems.”

According to them, BEL has built “strong technological and integration capabilities over several decades across core platforms such as Akash, LRSAM, EW systems, multiple radar systems/sub-systems and IACC, creating competitive barriers and a strong niche.”

They pointed out that compared to other defence manufacturing companies and verticals, “BEL’s portfolio is relatively more stable and less vulnerable to competitive disruption, translating to lower volatility in growth and operating margins.”

UBS on BEL: Growth drivers for next 12-24 months

Outlining the growth drivers for BEL going forward, UBS pointed out that the qiuarterly results and management commentary “reinforce our view of a steady growth trajectory with expanding TAM and improving visibility on the timing of key large platform orders.”

The global brokerage house sees “relatively low competitive and execution risk across high-priority programmes, which are supported by an increasingly robust domestic supply chain.”

With several mid- and large platforms to be awarded over the next 12-24 months, UBS expects a significant ramp-up in BEL’s order book and see this supporting the “execution momentum.”

BEL: What should investors watch out for

UBS in its report, clearly stated that they are positive on BEL on the basis of the growth trajectory over the medium term. They believe that the recent underperformance reflects market concerns about the “near to medium term outlook.” As per their analysis, this “makes risk-reward more attractive.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.