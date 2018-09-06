BEL, RCom, NALCO, Idea Cellular, PNB among top buzzing stocks in trade today.

With around 1.78 crore shares exchanging hands in the first half hour of trade, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) emerged as the most active stock trading on the National Stock Exchange in the first half hour of trade on Thursday. Around 9.45 am, 1,78,98,449 shares of the company were traded on the NSE.

BEL was followed by Reliance Communications with 1.13 crore shares, National Aluminium Company with 0.81 crore shares and Idea Cellular and HCC each with 0.69 crore shares trading. Other active stocks by volume were HUDCO (0.65 crore shares trading), SREI Infrastructure Finance (0.50 crore shares), Lanco Infratech (0.49 crore shares), Punjab National Bank (0.48 crore shares) and JP Associates (0.47 crore shares).

Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma topped among the most active stock in value terms at Rs 228.68 crore. It was followed by Zee Entertainment (Rs 212.09 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 204.43 crore), Bharat Electronics (Rs 179.85 crore), Yes Bank (Rs 114.20.70 crore) and State Bank of India (Rs 102.58 crore).

In the domestic equity market, the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — traded in the positive territory on Thursday, after six consecutive days of losses. The Sensex of the BSE rose nearly 164 points to an intra-day high of 38,182.77 points. On the NSE, the Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 11,500-mark and traded at 11,508.75 points, up 31.80 points or 0.28%, at the time of reporting.