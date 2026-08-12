Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109PB1995PLC016490 and registration number is 016490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 534.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.