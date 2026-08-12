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Behari Lal Engineering Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Behari Lal Engineering has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 12, 2026 and will close on Aug 14, 2026. The price band has been set at 271.00-285.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Behari Lal Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Behari Lal Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thermax		-0.96-13.68-10.242.1722.0716.5224.7
Indo-MIM		2.4810.7910.7910.7910.793.482.07
PTC Industries		4.56.8910.291.2333.2355.7543.84
Craftsman Automation		-1.110.318.4929.149.629.3638.93
Sansera Engineering		-1.5412.3154.3965.3189.0557.8635.11
Inox India		0.032.537.3168.9576.8927.2815.57
Aequs		0.33-1.6233.5767.6259.1216.759.73
Azad Engineering		1.033.9416.4153.4768.1953.9529.55
Engineers India		1.132.672.5534.3220.2417.1827.28
Tega Industries		4.21-3.565.13-6.88-9.0215.1317.8
Ircon International		-2.45-2.78-10.99-17.05-23.337.4624.79
Kennametal India		7.9519.2411.0234.1134.115.8822.16
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		3.18.0730.9352.03219.4935.4119.95
Skipper		-4.06-5.3520.6938.074.5847.0945.4
Ion Exchange (India)		-8.37-15.67-3.1-1.45-13.36-8.6815.3
Balu Forge Industries		2.94-1.82-7.49-8.75-19.9718.5510.75
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-3.07-14.340.241.66-26.67-18.15-5.4
Pitti Engineering		1.08-1.364.223.980.825.539.7
Jash Engineering		3.55-5.9924.825.86-0.0223.4637.2

Source: Dion Global

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About Behari Lal Engineering

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109PB1995PLC016490 and registration number is 016490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 534.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parkash Chand Garg
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Garg
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Dinesh Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lovlish Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manvinder Partap Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayussh Mittaal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Rohilla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director

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