BEEYU OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.80 Closed
-4.26-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.87
₹1.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.65₹4.65
₹1.80
Open Price
₹1.87
Prev. Close
₹1.88
Volume
3,821

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.85
  • R21.89
  • R31.92
  • Pivot
    1.82
  • S11.78
  • S21.75
  • S31.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.61.83
  • 102.621.82
  • 202.721.84
  • 502.921.91
  • 1003.12.02
  • 2003.522.21

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.690-9.55-28.85-37.93462.50373.68
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Beeyu Overseas Ltd.

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1993PLC057984 and registration number is 057984. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Jhawar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemant Premji Thacker
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Santanu Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Goutam Chakraborty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Deora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Beeyu Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Beeyu Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is ₹2.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beeyu Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is 81.82 and PB ratio of Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is 9.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Beeyu Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beeyu Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beeyu Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is ₹4.65 and 52-week low of Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is ₹1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

