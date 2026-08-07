What is the share price of Beeyu Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beeyu Overseas is ₹2.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Beeyu Overseas? The Beeyu Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beeyu Overseas? The market cap of Beeyu Overseas is ₹3.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Beeyu Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Beeyu Overseas are ₹2.60 and ₹2.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beeyu Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beeyu Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beeyu Overseas is ₹3.79 and 52-week low of Beeyu Overseas is ₹2.00 as on .

How has the Beeyu Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The Beeyu Overseas has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, -12.2% over 3 months, -21.04% over 1 year, 11.87% across 3 years, and 21.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beeyu Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beeyu Overseas are -2,590.00 and 160.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global