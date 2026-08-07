Here's the live share price of Beeyu Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beeyu Overseas
|1.57
|-1.89
|-12.20
|-10.69
|-21.04
|11.87
|21.70
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Beeyu Overseas has declined 21.04% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Beeyu Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.59
|2.59
|10
|2.56
|2.58
|20
|2.51
|2.56
|50
|2.61
|2.6
|100
|2.66
|2.67
|200
|2.81
|2.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Beeyu Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Beeyu Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Beeyu Overseas - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Beeyu Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Beeyu Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Beeyu Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1993PLC057984 and registration number is 057984. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beeyu Overseas is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beeyu Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Beeyu Overseas is ₹3.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beeyu Overseas are ₹2.60 and ₹2.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beeyu Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beeyu Overseas is ₹3.79 and 52-week low of Beeyu Overseas is ₹2.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beeyu Overseas has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, -12.2% over 3 months, -21.04% over 1 year, 11.87% across 3 years, and 21.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beeyu Overseas are -2,590.00 and 160.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global