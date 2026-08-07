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Beeyu Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEEYU OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Beeyu Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.59 Closed
-0.38₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Beeyu Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.59₹2.60
₹2.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.00₹3.79
₹2.59
Open Price
₹2.60
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
746

Source: Dion Global

Beeyu Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Beeyu Overseas		1.57-1.89-12.20-10.69-21.0411.8721.70
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Beeyu Overseas has declined 21.04% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Beeyu Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Beeyu Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Beeyu Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.592.59
102.562.58
202.512.56
502.612.6
1002.662.67
2002.812.83

Source: Dion Global

Beeyu Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Beeyu Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Beeyu Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTBeeyu Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTBeeyu Overseas - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTBeeyu Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTBeeyu Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTBeeyu Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Beeyu Overseas

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1993PLC057984 and registration number is 057984. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sovan Chatterjee
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pranab Chakraborty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harendra Kumar Baitha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Simran Saha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Beeyu Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Beeyu Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beeyu Overseas is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Beeyu Overseas?

The Beeyu Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beeyu Overseas?

The market cap of Beeyu Overseas is ₹3.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Beeyu Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Beeyu Overseas are ₹2.60 and ₹2.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beeyu Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beeyu Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beeyu Overseas is ₹3.79 and 52-week low of Beeyu Overseas is ₹2.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Beeyu Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Beeyu Overseas has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, -12.2% over 3 months, -21.04% over 1 year, 11.87% across 3 years, and 21.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beeyu Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beeyu Overseas are -2,590.00 and 160.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Beeyu Overseas News

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