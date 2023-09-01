Follow Us

Beekay Niryat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.95₹59.98
₹58.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹91.25
₹58.07
Open Price
₹59.98
Prev. Close
₹58.07
Volume
63,464

Beekay Niryat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.72
  • R261.36
  • R362.75
  • Pivot
    58.33
  • S156.69
  • S255.3
  • S353.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.4759.15
  • 1048.4559.9
  • 2045.3660.2
  • 5040.1759.78
  • 10038.6659.6
  • 20024.9956.94

Beekay Niryat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.66-2.83-0.80-12.0059.10498.66939.75
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Beekay Niryat Ltd. Share Holdings

Beekay Niryat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Beekay Niryat Ltd.

Beekay Niryat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1975PLC045573 and registration number is 045573. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Bajoria
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Puja Bajoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratap Kumar Mondal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Umesh Joshi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Tibrewal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Beekay Niryat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Beekay Niryat Ltd.?

The market cap of Beekay Niryat Ltd. is ₹44.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beekay Niryat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Beekay Niryat Ltd. is 45.4 and PB ratio of Beekay Niryat Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Beekay Niryat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beekay Niryat Ltd. is ₹58.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beekay Niryat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beekay Niryat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beekay Niryat Ltd. is ₹91.25 and 52-week low of Beekay Niryat Ltd. is ₹32.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

