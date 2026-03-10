AC stocks are in focus as the temperature begins to soar. The big question is, will early summer and rising market share be adequate to spark a rally, especially for stocks with exposure to the Middle East, like Voltas? Axis Securities has a Buy rating and set a target price of Rs 1,628. This implies a 10% upside potential from current levels.

Axis Securities pointed out that the current heat wave, recovery in pent-up demand in RAC, and increasing market share for Voltas Beko are the key triggers. Here is a detailed analysis of the investment rationale –

Axis Securities on Voltas: Early summers to aid sales

Summers are setting in early in many parts of the country, with mercury rising significantly despite it being just the second week of March. “With channel inventory largely normalised and pre-buying confidence visible, we believe Voltas can outperform the industry with a positive trend in the market share,” said Axis Securities. Going ahead, a likelihood of El Niño with indications of a heat wave will propel the recovery in demand for Summer products. The brokerage house believes that this summer, Voltas will have maximised capacity utilisation to almost 85-90%.

Axis Securities on Voltas: Growth in RACs

Voltas’ Room Air Conditioners (RAC) continued to lead Segment A with a 17.9% market share so far this year, supported by stronger channel activity, GST reduction, and preparation for the new BEE star-label transition. Growth was driven by network expansion, improved channel readiness, and stronger retail and digital activation, which are expected to boost upgrades and demand next quarter.

Axis Securities on Voltas: Pricing and BEE Transition

The company expects a price increase in RAC, driven mainly by commodity prices, rupee depreciation, and transition to the new BEE-related norms, with a higher impact on 3-star and 5-star models. However, Axis Securities believes these price increases will support margins in the medium term.

Axis Securities on Voltas: Beko’s rising market share

Voltas’ Beko continued gaining market share, reaching 6.2% so far this year, in refrigerators and 8.2% in washing machines, driven by strong demand for semi-automatic washing machines and growth in its locally manufactured refrigerator portfolio. The company remains focused on expanding market share, with break-even expected as scale increases, while premiumisation and a deeper product portfolio are likely to support operating leverage over the medium term.

Voltas share price performance

The stock price of Voltas has changed little in the past five trading sessions. The stock has declined 2.7% in the last one month and has gained 2.9% in the past six months. Voltas has gained 2.7% over the last one year.

All in all, Voltas delivered a strong quarterly performance for Q3FY26, supported by strong primary billing ahead of the BEE norm transition. The company’s channel confidence is strengthening, while price hikes and an early onset of summer are expected to support further growth in the RAC segment.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.