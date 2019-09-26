Bearish again: Bank stocks take a tumble, SBI drops 7 per cent

Published: September 26, 2019 4:05:49 AM

SBI, which has said it would peg its home loan rate to the repo rate, lost 7%SBI, which has said it would peg its home loan rate to the repo rate, lost 7%

With investors concerned that the new loan pricing norms, effective October 1, would hurt banks’ margins, banking stocks fell again on Wednesday.

SBI, which has said it would peg its home loan rate to the repo rate, lost 7% as RBI is expected to cut the repo rate on October 4.

