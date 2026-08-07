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Beardsell Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEARDSELL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Beardsell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.24 Closed
-0.18₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Beardsell Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹27.79
₹27.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.02₹38.60
₹27.24
Open Price
₹27.15
Prev. Close
₹27.29
Volume
10,809

Source: Dion Global

Beardsell Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Beardsell		1.45-5.780.33-7.47-13.74-1.2113.48
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.500.1227.9163.26112.9196.3552.38
Time Technoplast		-1.7616.349.514.63-8.8942.9636.44
Safari Industries (India)		-4.68-7.69-3.34-31.51-27.670.5233.31
EPL		1.03-8.31-4.112.450.481.05-1.90
AGI Greenpac		0.080.0911.8711.54-23.402.9624.00
VIP Industries		5.374.03-2.42-17.95-30.02-20.38-4.81
Uflex		3.8413.479.80-2.20-16.055.75-2.86
Polyplex Corporation		0.968.8618.6625.93-1.77-4.08-6.36
Jindal Poly Films		-2.10-0.10-14.4545.4716.17-0.81-11.46
Xpro India		-26.77-21.98-6.3910.12-2.378.1644.18
Knack Packaging		9.5713.8613.8613.8613.864.422.63
Cosmo First		0.024.6416.0541.26-13.8810.99-0.29
Huhtamaki India		-7.7828.9547.5344.7431.133.09-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.54-3.59-8.82-11.16-13.90-4.523.85
Ester Industries		-0.63-4.77-11.60-10.33-19.58-4.94-9.98
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6617.1846.6730.6970.2638.4621.56
Oricon Enterprises		0.61-3.56-16.12-17.910.6730.0611.40
Hitech Corporation		0.662.32118.35101.5175.5011.037.31
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.02-13.71-22.32-35.88-15.8126.8624.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Beardsell has declined 13.74% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Beardsell has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).

Beardsell Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Beardsell Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.0227.18
1027.2227.27
2027.7127.59
5028.2527.74
10026.5727.62
20028.3628.31

Source: Dion Global

Beardsell Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Beardsell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Beardsell Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2024, 05:02 PM IST ISTBeardsell Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2024, 01:57 PM IST ISTBeardsell Ltd. - Voluntary Delisting Only From BSE
Jun 28, 2024, 09:32 PM IST ISTBeardsell Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 20, 2024, 10:49 PM IST ISTBeardsell Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 28, 2024, 03:33 PM IST ISTBeardsell Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Beardsell

Beardsell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1936PLC001428 and registration number is 001428. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Gowri Shanker
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amrith Anumolu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeyapaul Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anumolu Jayashree
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rammohan Anappathur Vanchi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurram Jagannath Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mannam Malakondaiah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Beardsell Share Price

What is the share price of Beardsell?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beardsell is ₹27.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Beardsell?

The Beardsell is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beardsell?

The market cap of Beardsell is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Beardsell?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Beardsell are ₹27.79 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beardsell?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beardsell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beardsell is ₹38.60 and 52-week low of Beardsell is ₹20.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Beardsell performed historically in terms of returns?

The Beardsell has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -5.78% for the past month, 0.33% over 3 months, -13.74% over 1 year, -1.21% across 3 years, and 13.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beardsell?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beardsell are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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