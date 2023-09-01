Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Beardsell Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BEARDSELL LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.25 Closed
-4.87-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Beardsell Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.20₹33.45
₹31.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹37.70
₹31.25
Open Price
₹32.05
Prev. Close
₹32.85
Volume
77,922

Beardsell Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.73
  • R234.22
  • R334.98
  • Pivot
    31.97
  • S130.48
  • S229.72
  • S328.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.9330.84
  • 1022.0229.63
  • 2021.829
  • 5022.4628.57
  • 10019.6427.39
  • 20018.0825.33

Beardsell Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.6410.25-3.7040.8625.30265.15-4.68
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88

Beardsell Ltd. Share Holdings

Beardsell Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Beardsell Ltd.

Beardsell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1936PLC001428 and registration number is 001428. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Gowri Shanker
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Amrith Anumolu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeyapaul Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jayasree Anumolu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A V Rammohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurram Jagannath Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mannam Malakondaiah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Beardsell Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Beardsell Ltd.?

The market cap of Beardsell Ltd. is ₹123.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beardsell Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Beardsell Ltd. is 13.62 and PB ratio of Beardsell Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Beardsell Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beardsell Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beardsell Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beardsell Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beardsell Ltd. is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of Beardsell Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data