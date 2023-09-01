Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.64
|10.25
|-3.70
|40.86
|25.30
|265.15
|-4.68
|-3.22
|10.08
|9.38
|3.13
|11.02
|123.54
|6.95
|2.20
|26.34
|34.99
|81.13
|145.46
|793.26
|560.78
|-1.83
|-13.79
|-2.10
|22.36
|16.05
|-31.32
|62.12
|9.85
|-4.62
|-8.94
|-10.55
|-42.96
|79.35
|103.74
|26.55
|9.55
|15.22
|14.66
|-38.11
|42.88
|52.98
|5.32
|4.05
|50.23
|75.43
|20.99
|257.07
|-5.03
|6.93
|6.78
|1.75
|15.70
|-34.58
|55.54
|144.40
|7.08
|22.80
|68.62
|100.26
|52.68
|45.05
|45.05
|3.73
|0.66
|-7.57
|31.50
|36.83
|1.74
|-2.27
|-2.85
|2.37
|27.38
|70.35
|24.36
|6,201.36
|2,797.70
|11.63
|11.25
|20.41
|8.65
|-20.41
|184.42
|333.16
|7.29
|-6.91
|14.98
|45.88
|0.68
|298.65
|235.61
|3.91
|0.11
|-16.59
|15.86
|81.35
|256.96
|190.12
|2.47
|-12.48
|-14.63
|2.20
|-43.98
|48.60
|98.75
|-2.83
|6.95
|5.47
|11.49
|-14.08
|618.70
|540.42
|-5.56
|-2.87
|19.18
|16.40
|-8.26
|143.49
|86.01
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.50
|2.01
|17.19
|42.76
|1.46
|44.88
|44.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Beardsell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1936PLC001428 and registration number is 001428. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Beardsell Ltd. is ₹123.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Beardsell Ltd. is 13.62 and PB ratio of Beardsell Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beardsell Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beardsell Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beardsell Ltd. is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of Beardsell Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.