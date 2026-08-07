Here's the live share price of Beardsell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beardsell
|1.45
|-5.78
|0.33
|-7.47
|-13.74
|-1.21
|13.48
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.50
|0.12
|27.91
|63.26
|112.91
|96.35
|52.38
|Time Technoplast
|-1.76
|16.34
|9.51
|4.63
|-8.89
|42.96
|36.44
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.68
|-7.69
|-3.34
|-31.51
|-27.67
|0.52
|33.31
|EPL
|1.03
|-8.31
|-4.11
|2.45
|0.48
|1.05
|-1.90
|AGI Greenpac
|0.08
|0.09
|11.87
|11.54
|-23.40
|2.96
|24.00
|VIP Industries
|5.37
|4.03
|-2.42
|-17.95
|-30.02
|-20.38
|-4.81
|Uflex
|3.84
|13.47
|9.80
|-2.20
|-16.05
|5.75
|-2.86
|Polyplex Corporation
|0.96
|8.86
|18.66
|25.93
|-1.77
|-4.08
|-6.36
|Jindal Poly Films
|-2.10
|-0.10
|-14.45
|45.47
|16.17
|-0.81
|-11.46
|Xpro India
|-26.77
|-21.98
|-6.39
|10.12
|-2.37
|8.16
|44.18
|Knack Packaging
|9.57
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|4.42
|2.63
|Cosmo First
|0.02
|4.64
|16.05
|41.26
|-13.88
|10.99
|-0.29
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.78
|28.95
|47.53
|44.74
|31.13
|3.09
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.54
|-3.59
|-8.82
|-11.16
|-13.90
|-4.52
|3.85
|Ester Industries
|-0.63
|-4.77
|-11.60
|-10.33
|-19.58
|-4.94
|-9.98
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.66
|17.18
|46.67
|30.69
|70.26
|38.46
|21.56
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.61
|-3.56
|-16.12
|-17.91
|0.67
|30.06
|11.40
|Hitech Corporation
|0.66
|2.32
|118.35
|101.51
|75.50
|11.03
|7.31
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.02
|-13.71
|-22.32
|-35.88
|-15.81
|26.86
|24.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Beardsell has declined 13.74% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Beardsell has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.02
|27.18
|10
|27.22
|27.27
|20
|27.71
|27.59
|50
|28.25
|27.74
|100
|26.57
|27.62
|200
|28.36
|28.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Beardsell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2024, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Beardsell Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2024, 01:57 PM IST IST
|Beardsell Ltd. - Voluntary Delisting Only From BSE
|Jun 28, 2024, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Beardsell Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 20, 2024, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Beardsell Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 28, 2024, 03:33 PM IST IST
|Beardsell Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Beardsell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1936PLC001428 and registration number is 001428. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beardsell is ₹27.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beardsell is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Beardsell is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beardsell are ₹27.79 and ₹27.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beardsell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beardsell is ₹38.60 and 52-week low of Beardsell is ₹20.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Beardsell has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -5.78% for the past month, 0.33% over 3 months, -13.74% over 1 year, -1.21% across 3 years, and 13.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beardsell are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global