What is the share price of Beardsell? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beardsell is ₹27.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Beardsell? The Beardsell is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Beardsell? The market cap of Beardsell is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Beardsell? Today’s highest and lowest price of Beardsell are ₹27.79 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Beardsell? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beardsell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beardsell is ₹38.60 and 52-week low of Beardsell is ₹20.02 as on .

How has the Beardsell performed historically in terms of returns? The Beardsell has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -5.78% for the past month, 0.33% over 3 months, -13.74% over 1 year, -1.21% across 3 years, and 13.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Beardsell? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beardsell are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global