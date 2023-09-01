What is the Market Cap of Beardsell Ltd.? The market cap of Beardsell Ltd. is ₹123.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Beardsell Ltd.? P/E ratio of Beardsell Ltd. is 13.62 and PB ratio of Beardsell Ltd. is 2.39 as on .

What is the share price of Beardsell Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beardsell Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on .