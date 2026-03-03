Here's the live share price of Beacon Trusteeship along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Beacon Trusteeship has declined 3.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.10%.
Beacon Trusteeship’s current P/E of 25.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Beacon Trusteeship
|-4.73
|-12.09
|-16.13
|37.48
|20.68
|-6.00
|-3.64
|Tata Capital
|-2.61
|-5.10
|1.91
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-0.19
|-0.11
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.21
|-2.13
|-3.40
|21.07
|121.01
|29.82
|21.13
|Max Financial Services
|-1.91
|7.89
|8.53
|11.71
|83.15
|37.87
|14.35
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.35
|-2.10
|-4.98
|-9.98
|-16.74
|-5.93
|-3.60
|360 One Wam
|-3.48
|-7.96
|-6.39
|3.32
|9.82
|33.99
|28.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.46
|-9.30
|-22.20
|-18.57
|24.26
|68.37
|35.39
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.79
|1.06
|-11.46
|-5.78
|8.03
|46.69
|41.11
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.75
|-7.09
|-14.98
|-8.48
|1.24
|40.12
|21.57
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.01
|6.67
|8.23
|7.57
|51.99
|100.26
|60.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.43
|-11.38
|-14.77
|-7.62
|18.41
|32.17
|18.22
|Angel One
|-8.01
|-12.54
|-15.24
|-0.40
|14.42
|26.36
|47.36
|JSW Holdings
|-4.72
|-7.58
|-25.95
|-12.25
|-2.33
|61.03
|33.69
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.17
|-12.64
|-12.28
|7.30
|47.24
|20.80
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.16
|-10.59
|-15.63
|-14.38
|3.91
|12.08
|11.41
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-8.51
|-20.31
|43.38
|43.44
|28.96
|JM Financial
|-5.46
|-1.31
|-15.76
|-33.71
|38.54
|24.72
|5.31
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.49
|5.20
|3.14
|-1.69
|26.80
|21.68
|8.08
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.30
|0.22
|-2.33
|3.32
|56.33
|77.81
|41.27
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-9.35
|-9.47
|-7.13
|-17.24
|42.19
|39.65
|32.59
Over the last one year, Beacon Trusteeship has gained 20.68% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Beacon Trusteeship has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.12
|82.81
|10
|84.39
|83.92
|20
|86.58
|84.91
|50
|85.38
|84.52
|100
|81.8
|81.05
|200
|70.97
|79.24
In the latest quarter, Beacon Trusteeship remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.11%, FII holding fell to 2.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2015PLC271288 and registration number is 271288. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Beacon Trusteeship is ₹78.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Beacon Trusteeship is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Beacon Trusteeship is ₹141.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Beacon Trusteeship are ₹80.10 and ₹76.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Beacon Trusteeship stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Beacon Trusteeship is ₹102.50 and 52-week low of Beacon Trusteeship is ₹50.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Beacon Trusteeship has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, -6.55% for the past month, -16.58% over 3 months, 15.1% over 1 year, -6.0% across 3 years, and -3.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Beacon Trusteeship are 25.60 and 2.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.