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BDH Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BDH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of BDH Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹576.00 Closed
1.44₹ 8.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BDH Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹550.10₹577.40
₹576.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹272.20₹610.00
₹576.00
Open Price
₹550.10
Prev. Close
₹567.80
Volume
201

Source: Dion Global

BDH Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BDH Industries		2.2611.4251.9852.5892.3238.2831.06
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.134.8634.528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.36.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.1-4.0510.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.391517.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.9-0.380.94-1.815.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.41.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.1
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.24.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.912.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BDH Industries has gained 92.32% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, BDH Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

BDH Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BDH Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5565.98560.74
10569.72562.04
20557.68550.59
50474.25501.32
100425.14458.26
200417.31421.19

Source: Dion Global

BDH Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BDH Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BDH Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTBDH Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Fi
Jul 22, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTBDH Industries - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 22, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTBDH Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 22, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTBDH Industries - Notice Of 36Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Friday 14Th August 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTBDH Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About BDH Industries

BDH Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1990PLC059299 and registration number is 059299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Jayashree Nair
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. S C Kachhara
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Karthika Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mitul Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Kookada
    Independent Director

FAQs on BDH Industries Share Price

What is the share price of BDH Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BDH Industries is ₹576.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BDH Industries?

The BDH Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BDH Industries?

The market cap of BDH Industries is ₹331.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BDH Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BDH Industries are ₹577.40 and ₹550.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BDH Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BDH Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BDH Industries is ₹610.00 and 52-week low of BDH Industries is ₹272.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BDH Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The BDH Industries has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 11.42% for the past month, 51.98% over 3 months, 92.32% over 1 year, 38.28% across 3 years, and 31.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BDH Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BDH Industries are 30.67 and 4.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BDH Industries News

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