What is the share price of BDH Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BDH Industries is ₹576.00 as on .

What kind of stock is BDH Industries? The BDH Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BDH Industries? The market cap of BDH Industries is ₹331.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BDH Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of BDH Industries are ₹577.40 and ₹550.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BDH Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BDH Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BDH Industries is ₹610.00 and 52-week low of BDH Industries is ₹272.20 as on .

How has the BDH Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The BDH Industries has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 11.42% for the past month, 51.98% over 3 months, 92.32% over 1 year, 38.28% across 3 years, and 31.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BDH Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BDH Industries are 30.67 and 4.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global