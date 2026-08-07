Here's the live share price of BDH Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BDH Industries
|2.26
|11.42
|51.98
|52.58
|92.32
|38.28
|31.06
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.1
|34.86
|34.5
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.3
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.1
|-4.05
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.8
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.2
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.9
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BDH Industries has gained 92.32% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, BDH Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|565.98
|560.74
|10
|569.72
|562.04
|20
|557.68
|550.59
|50
|474.25
|501.32
|100
|425.14
|458.26
|200
|417.31
|421.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BDH Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|BDH Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Fi
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|BDH Industries - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|BDH Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|BDH Industries - Notice Of 36Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Friday 14Th August 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|BDH Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
BDH Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1990PLC059299 and registration number is 059299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BDH Industries is ₹576.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BDH Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BDH Industries is ₹331.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BDH Industries are ₹577.40 and ₹550.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BDH Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BDH Industries is ₹610.00 and 52-week low of BDH Industries is ₹272.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BDH Industries has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 11.42% for the past month, 51.98% over 3 months, 92.32% over 1 year, 38.28% across 3 years, and 31.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BDH Industries are 30.67 and 4.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global