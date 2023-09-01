Follow Us

BDH Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BDH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹195.65 Closed
-2-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BDH Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹194.00₹203.00
₹195.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.10₹226.90
₹195.65
Open Price
₹199.65
Prev. Close
₹199.65
Volume
4,041

BDH Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1201.1
  • R2206.55
  • R3210.1
  • Pivot
    197.55
  • S1192.1
  • S2188.55
  • S3183.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.82201.05
  • 10141.92202.19
  • 20146.09201.27
  • 50139.04188.26
  • 100127.94171.62
  • 200131.76156.99

BDH Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.71-2.6435.2661.9658.61156.25162.62
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

BDH Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

BDH Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BDH Industries Ltd.

BDH Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1990PLC059299 and registration number is 059299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Jayashree Nair
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. S C Kachhara
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Karthika Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Dinesh Variar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhagirath Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kairav Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on BDH Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BDH Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of BDH Industries Ltd. is ₹112.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BDH Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BDH Industries Ltd. is 13.62 and PB ratio of BDH Industries Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BDH Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BDH Industries Ltd. is ₹195.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BDH Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BDH Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BDH Industries Ltd. is ₹226.90 and 52-week low of BDH Industries Ltd. is ₹108.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

