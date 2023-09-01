What is the Market Cap of BDH Industries Ltd.? The market cap of BDH Industries Ltd. is ₹112.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BDH Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of BDH Industries Ltd. is 13.62 and PB ratio of BDH Industries Ltd. is 2.11 as on .

What is the share price of BDH Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BDH Industries Ltd. is ₹195.65 as on .