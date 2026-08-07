Here's the live share price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BCPL Railway Infrastructure
|1.48
|-3.53
|-16.74
|0.16
|-14.05
|4.71
|4.30
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BCPL Railway Infrastructure has declined 14.05% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, BCPL Railway Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.12
|69.58
|10
|70.24
|69.95
|20
|70.78
|70.71
|50
|74.03
|72.22
|100
|71.9
|72.62
|200
|72.61
|73.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BCPL Railway Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|BCPL Railway Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 To Be H
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|BCPL Railway Infra. - Annual Report For The FY Ended 31St March, 2026 With Notice OfThe AGM Scheduled To Be Held On 21.08
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|BCPL Railway Infra. - Intimation For Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 21St August, 2026 At 4 PM(IST)
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|BCPL Railway Infra. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|BCPL Railway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1995PLC075801 and registration number is 075801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BCPL Railway Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹117.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure are ₹71.70 and ₹68.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCPL Railway Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹92.58 and 52-week low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹55.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BCPL Railway Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -14.05% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 4.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure are 18.17 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global