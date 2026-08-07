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BCPL Railway Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.00 Closed
0.55₹ 0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BCPL Railway Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.85₹71.70
₹70.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.40₹92.58
₹70.00
Open Price
₹71.70
Prev. Close
₹69.62
Volume
746

Source: Dion Global

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BCPL Railway Infrastructure		1.48-3.53-16.740.16-14.054.714.30
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BCPL Railway Infrastructure has declined 14.05% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, BCPL Railway Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.1269.58
1070.2469.95
2070.7870.71
5074.0372.22
10071.972.62
20072.6173.97

Source: Dion Global

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BCPL Railway Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BCPL Railway Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTBCPL Railway Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 To Be H
Jul 29, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTBCPL Railway Infra. - Annual Report For The FY Ended 31St March, 2026 With Notice OfThe AGM Scheduled To Be Held On 21.08
Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTBCPL Railway Infra. - Intimation For Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 21St August, 2026 At 4 PM(IST)
Jul 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTBCPL Railway Infra. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTBCPL Railway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About BCPL Railway Infrastructure

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1995PLC075801 and registration number is 075801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aparesh Nandi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jayanta Kumar Ghosh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Uday Narayan Singh
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanghamitra Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swapan Kumar Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debasis Sircar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranajit Kumar Mondal
    Independent Director

FAQs on BCPL Railway Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BCPL Railway Infrastructure?

The BCPL Railway Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure?

The market cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹117.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BCPL Railway Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure are ₹71.70 and ₹68.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCPL Railway Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹92.58 and 52-week low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹55.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BCPL Railway Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The BCPL Railway Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -14.05% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 4.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure are 18.17 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BCPL Railway Infrastructure News

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