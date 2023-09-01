Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|7.96
|4.67
|14.61
|6.07
|-8.99
|-3.74
|-37.19
|1.32
|22.49
|54.20
|64.47
|63.96
|166.22
|210.91
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.50
|50.12
|61.62
|57.87
|17.90
|587.53
|1,253.76
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
|1.40
|7.76
|9.26
|0.36
|-21.37
|182.05
|12.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1995PLC075801 and registration number is 075801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹103.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is 14.3 and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹62.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹74.45 and 52-week low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.