BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.05 Closed
-0.14-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.50₹63.98
₹62.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.60₹74.45
₹62.05
Open Price
₹63.98
Prev. Close
₹62.14
Volume
37,267

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.85
  • R265.66
  • R367.33
  • Pivot
    62.18
  • S160.37
  • S258.7
  • S356.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.1560.29
  • 1038.2359.37
  • 2038.1159.22
  • 5038.5957.36
  • 10037.7153.67
  • 20041.2649.86

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1995PLC075801 and registration number is 075801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aparesh Nandi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jayanta Kumar Ghosh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Uday Narayan Singh
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Debasis Sircar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranajit Kumar Mondal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanghamitra Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swapan Kumar Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹103.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is 14.3 and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹62.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹74.45 and 52-week low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

