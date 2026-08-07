What is the share price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹70.00 as on .

What kind of stock is BCPL Railway Infrastructure? The BCPL Railway Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure? The market cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹117.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BCPL Railway Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of BCPL Railway Infrastructure are ₹71.70 and ₹68.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCPL Railway Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹92.58 and 52-week low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure is ₹55.40 as on .

How has the BCPL Railway Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The BCPL Railway Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -14.05% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 4.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure are 18.17 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global