What is the share price of BCL Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Enterprises is ₹0.76 as on .

What kind of stock is BCL Enterprises? The BCL Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Enterprises? The market cap of BCL Enterprises is ₹8.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BCL Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of BCL Enterprises are ₹0.76 and ₹0.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCL Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Enterprises is ₹0.80 and 52-week low of BCL Enterprises is ₹0.45 as on .

How has the BCL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The BCL Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, 18.75% over 3 months, 8.57% over 1 year, -9.93% across 3 years, and 12.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCL Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCL Enterprises are -1.51 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global