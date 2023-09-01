Follow Us

BCL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.08 Closed
0.930.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BCL Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.06₹1.09
₹1.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.00₹1.99
₹1.08
Open Price
₹1.07
Prev. Close
₹1.07
Volume
2,55,583

BCL Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.09
  • R21.11
  • R31.12
  • Pivot
    1.08
  • S11.06
  • S21.05
  • S31.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.621.08
  • 101.651.08
  • 201.711.08
  • 501.81.12
  • 1002.091.19
  • 2002.521.33

BCL Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.893.85-12.20-11.48-42.8616.7656.52
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

BCL Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

BCL Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BCL Enterprises Ltd.

BCL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC021467 and registration number is 021467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jeevan Singh Rana
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Sangita
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on BCL Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of BCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BCL Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BCL Enterprises Ltd. is -61.02 and PB ratio of BCL Enterprises Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BCL Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCL Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.99 and 52-week low of BCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

