Here's the live share price of BCL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BCL Enterprises
|0
|-5.00
|18.75
|61.70
|8.57
|-9.93
|12.46
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BCL Enterprises has gained 8.57% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, BCL Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.78
|0.76
|10
|0.75
|0.74
|20
|0.67
|0.7
|50
|0.61
|0.64
|100
|0.57
|0.61
|200
|0.6
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BCL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|BCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|BCL Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|BCL Enterprises - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The BCL Enterprises Limited ('Company') Held On 27Th May 2026 In Terms Of Regul
|May 28, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|BCL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The BCL Enterprises Limited ('Company') Held On 27Th
|May 22, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|BCL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations A
Source: Dion Global
BCL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC021467 and registration number is 021467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Enterprises is ₹0.76 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The BCL Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BCL Enterprises is ₹8.86 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BCL Enterprises are ₹0.76 and ₹0.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Enterprises is ₹0.80 and 52-week low of BCL Enterprises is ₹0.45 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The BCL Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, 18.75% over 3 months, 8.57% over 1 year, -9.93% across 3 years, and 12.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCL Enterprises are -1.51 and 1.17 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global