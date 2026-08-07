Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BCL Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

BCL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of BCL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.76 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BCL Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.73₹0.76
₹0.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.45₹0.80
₹0.76
Open Price
₹0.74
Prev. Close
₹0.76
Volume
1,92,561

Source: Dion Global

BCL Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BCL Enterprises		0-5.0018.7561.708.57-9.9312.46
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BCL Enterprises has gained 8.57% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, BCL Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

BCL Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BCL Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.780.76
100.750.74
200.670.7
500.610.64
1000.570.61
2000.60.63

Source: Dion Global

BCL Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BCL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

BCL Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTBCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 14, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTBCL Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTBCL Enterprises - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The BCL Enterprises Limited ('Company') Held On 27Th May 2026 In Terms Of Regul
May 28, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTBCL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The BCL Enterprises Limited ('Company') Held On 27Th
May 22, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTBCL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations A

Source: Dion Global

About BCL Enterprises

BCL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC021467 and registration number is 021467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharda
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangita
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeevan Singh Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BCL Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of BCL Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Enterprises is ₹0.76 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is BCL Enterprises?

The BCL Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Enterprises?

The market cap of BCL Enterprises is ₹8.86 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BCL Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BCL Enterprises are ₹0.76 and ₹0.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCL Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Enterprises is ₹0.80 and 52-week low of BCL Enterprises is ₹0.45 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the BCL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The BCL Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, 18.75% over 3 months, 8.57% over 1 year, -9.93% across 3 years, and 12.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCL Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCL Enterprises are -1.51 and 1.17 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BCL Enterprises News

More BCL Enterprises News
Market Pulse