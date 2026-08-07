What is the share price of Bazel International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bazel International is ₹18.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Bazel International? The Bazel International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bazel International? The market cap of Bazel International is ₹18.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bazel International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bazel International are ₹19.10 and ₹18.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bazel International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bazel International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bazel International is ₹45.41 and 52-week low of Bazel International is ₹16.50 as on .

How has the Bazel International performed historically in terms of returns? The Bazel International has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -3.98% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, -43.94% over 1 year, 8.77% across 3 years, and 26.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bazel International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bazel International are 35.17 and 0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global