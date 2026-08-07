Here's the live share price of Bazel International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bazel International
|0.38
|-3.98
|-0.05
|-44.70
|-43.94
|8.77
|26.07
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bazel International has declined 43.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bazel International has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.5
|18.58
|10
|18.18
|18.48
|20
|18.47
|18.53
|50
|19.06
|19.07
|100
|19.51
|20.78
|200
|26.25
|24.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bazel International saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Bazel International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Bazel International - Update on board meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Bazel International - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Bazel International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday,17Th July, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Bazel International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bazel International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1982PLC290287 and registration number is 290287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bazel International is ₹18.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bazel International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bazel International is ₹18.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bazel International are ₹19.10 and ₹18.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bazel International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bazel International is ₹45.41 and 52-week low of Bazel International is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bazel International has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -3.98% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, -43.94% over 1 year, 8.77% across 3 years, and 26.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bazel International are 35.17 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global