Bazel International Ltd. Share Price

BAZEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.79 Closed
-4.97-1.82
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Bazel International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.79₹34.79
₹34.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.05₹54.95
₹34.79
Open Price
₹34.79
Prev. Close
₹36.61
Volume
20

Bazel International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.79
  • R234.79
  • R334.79
  • Pivot
    34.79
  • S134.79
  • S234.79
  • S334.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.3237.68
  • 1029.6837.37
  • 2035.8836.18
  • 5040.2235.21
  • 1003735.46
  • 20029.8735.61

Bazel International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.6314.33-12.98-0.46-17.17198.37213.14
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bazel International Ltd. Share Holdings

Bazel International Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bazel International Ltd.

Bazel International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1982PLC290287 and registration number is 290287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Dawar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Prithvi Raj Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Makhan Singh Kainth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Dawar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aruna
    Executive Director

FAQs on Bazel International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bazel International Ltd.?

The market cap of Bazel International Ltd. is ₹6.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bazel International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bazel International Ltd. is -20.55 and PB ratio of Bazel International Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bazel International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bazel International Ltd. is ₹34.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bazel International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bazel International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bazel International Ltd. is ₹54.95 and 52-week low of Bazel International Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

