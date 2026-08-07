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Bazel International Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAZEL INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Bazel International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.57 Closed
2.65₹ 0.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bazel International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.25₹19.10
₹18.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹45.41
₹18.57
Open Price
₹18.25
Prev. Close
₹18.09
Volume
2,774

Source: Dion Global

Bazel International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bazel International		0.38-3.98-0.05-44.70-43.948.7726.07
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bazel International has declined 43.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bazel International has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Bazel International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bazel International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.518.58
1018.1818.48
2018.4718.53
5019.0619.07
10019.5120.78
20026.2524.22

Source: Dion Global

Bazel International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bazel International saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bazel International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTBazel International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTBazel International - Update on board meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTBazel International - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 17, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTBazel International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday,17Th July, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTBazel International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bazel International

Bazel International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1982PLC290287 and registration number is 290287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Dawar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Prithvi Raj Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Bhardwaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sriparna Upadhyay
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Bazel International Share Price

What is the share price of Bazel International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bazel International is ₹18.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bazel International?

The Bazel International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bazel International?

The market cap of Bazel International is ₹18.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bazel International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bazel International are ₹19.10 and ₹18.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bazel International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bazel International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bazel International is ₹45.41 and 52-week low of Bazel International is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bazel International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bazel International has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -3.98% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, -43.94% over 1 year, 8.77% across 3 years, and 26.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bazel International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bazel International are 35.17 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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