Baweja Studios Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAWEJA STUDIOS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Baweja Studios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Baweja Studios Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹30.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.05₹75.70
₹30.75
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹30.75

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Baweja Studios has declined 29.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.98%.

Baweja Studios’s current P/E of 8.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Baweja Studios Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baweja Studios		6.965.31-24.54-43.32-46.98-43.87-29.28
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Baweja Studios has declined 46.98% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Baweja Studios has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Baweja Studios Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Baweja Studios Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.4130.09
1029.6830.06
2030.530.83
5034.9534.08
10039.1438.7
20047.2646.31

Baweja Studios Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baweja Studios remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.89%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Baweja Studios Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Baweja Studios fact sheet for more information

About Baweja Studios

Baweja Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92112MH2001PLC131253 and registration number is 131253. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harman Baweja
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Ms. Paramjit Harjaspal Baweja
    Promoter and Executive Director
  • Ms. Rowena Baweja
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Amreeta Roy Panneriy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Rustgi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yatin Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Baweja Studios Share Price

What is the share price of Baweja Studios?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baweja Studios is ₹30.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baweja Studios?

The Baweja Studios is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baweja Studios?

The market cap of Baweja Studios is ₹56.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baweja Studios?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baweja Studios are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baweja Studios?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baweja Studios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baweja Studios is ₹75.70 and 52-week low of Baweja Studios is ₹27.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Baweja Studios performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baweja Studios has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.31% for the past month, -24.54% over 3 months, -46.98% over 1 year, -43.87% across 3 years, and -29.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baweja Studios?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baweja Studios are 8.37 and 0.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Baweja Studios News

