Here's the live share price of Batliboi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Batliboi
|11.68
|9.74
|9.01
|-6.43
|-25.69
|9.70
|29.01
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Batliboi has declined 25.69% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Batliboi has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.81
|86.96
|10
|84.93
|85.6
|20
|83.94
|84.71
|50
|81.62
|83.38
|100
|80.87
|84.57
|200
|92.58
|90.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Batliboi saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.42%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Batliboi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Batliboi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Batliboi - Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Batliboi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Batliboi - Intimation For Q1FY27 Earnings Conference Call
Source: Dion Global
Batliboi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320MH1941PLC003494 and registration number is 003494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade in machinery & equipment, other than transport machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Batliboi is ₹91.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Batliboi is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Batliboi is ₹428.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Batliboi are ₹104.48 and ₹89.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Batliboi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Batliboi is ₹157.00 and 52-week low of Batliboi is ₹66.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Batliboi has shown returns of -11.27% over the past day, 9.74% for the past month, 9.01% over 3 months, -25.69% over 1 year, 9.7% across 3 years, and 29.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Batliboi are 75.45 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global