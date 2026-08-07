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Batliboi Share Price

NSE
BSE

BATLIBOI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Batliboi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.14 Closed
-11.27₹ -11.58
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Batliboi Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.65₹104.48
₹91.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.41₹157.00
₹91.14
Open Price
₹102.66
Prev. Close
₹102.72
Volume
99,857

Source: Dion Global

Batliboi Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Batliboi		11.689.749.01-6.43-25.699.7029.01
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Batliboi has declined 25.69% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Batliboi has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Batliboi Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Batliboi Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.8186.96
1084.9385.6
2083.9484.71
5081.6283.38
10080.8784.57
20092.5890.39

Source: Dion Global

Batliboi Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Batliboi saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.42%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Batliboi Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTBatliboi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 07, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTBatliboi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 07, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTBatliboi - Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTBatliboi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTBatliboi - Intimation For Q1FY27 Earnings Conference Call

Source: Dion Global

About Batliboi

Batliboi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320MH1941PLC003494 and registration number is 003494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade in machinery & equipment, other than transport machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Bhogilal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kabir Bhogilal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Bhogilal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Malkani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. George Verghese
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Binoy Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Batliboi Share Price

What is the share price of Batliboi?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Batliboi is ₹91.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Batliboi?

The Batliboi is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Batliboi?

The market cap of Batliboi is ₹428.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Batliboi?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Batliboi are ₹104.48 and ₹89.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Batliboi?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Batliboi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Batliboi is ₹157.00 and 52-week low of Batliboi is ₹66.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Batliboi performed historically in terms of returns?

The Batliboi has shown returns of -11.27% over the past day, 9.74% for the past month, 9.01% over 3 months, -25.69% over 1 year, 9.7% across 3 years, and 29.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Batliboi?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Batliboi are 75.45 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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