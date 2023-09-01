Batliboi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320MH1941PLC003494 and registration number is 003494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade in machinery & equipment, other than transport machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.