Batliboi Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BATLIBOI LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹75.35 Closed
2.481.82
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Batliboi Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.44₹76.20
₹75.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹99.40
₹75.35
Open Price
₹71.44
Prev. Close
₹73.53
Volume
50,193

Batliboi Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R177.22
  • R279.09
  • R381.98
  • Pivot
    74.33
  • S172.46
  • S269.57
  • S367.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.6173.39
  • 1038.272.83
  • 2038.5672.41
  • 5038.9472.93
  • 10037.6372.14
  • 20040.6566.97

Batliboi Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.824.99-6.217.5283.11771.10262.26
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Batliboi Ltd. Share Holdings

Batliboi Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Batliboi Ltd.

Batliboi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320MH1941PLC003494 and registration number is 003494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade in machinery & equipment, other than transport machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Bhogilal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kabir Bhogilal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Bhogilal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. E A Kshirsagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. George Verghese
    Independent Director

FAQs on Batliboi Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Batliboi Ltd.?

The market cap of Batliboi Ltd. is ₹218.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Batliboi Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Batliboi Ltd. is 24.07 and PB ratio of Batliboi Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Batliboi Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Batliboi Ltd. is ₹75.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Batliboi Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Batliboi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Batliboi Ltd. is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of Batliboi Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

