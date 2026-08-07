What is the share price of Batliboi? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Batliboi is ₹91.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Batliboi? The Batliboi is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Batliboi? The market cap of Batliboi is ₹428.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Batliboi? Today’s highest and lowest price of Batliboi are ₹104.48 and ₹89.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Batliboi? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Batliboi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Batliboi is ₹157.00 and 52-week low of Batliboi is ₹66.41 as on .

How has the Batliboi performed historically in terms of returns? The Batliboi has shown returns of -11.27% over the past day, 9.74% for the past month, 9.01% over 3 months, -25.69% over 1 year, 9.7% across 3 years, and 29.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Batliboi? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Batliboi are 75.45 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global