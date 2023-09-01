Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|4.99
|-6.21
|7.52
|83.11
|771.10
|262.26
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Batliboi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320MH1941PLC003494 and registration number is 003494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade in machinery & equipment, other than transport machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Batliboi Ltd. is ₹218.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Batliboi Ltd. is 24.07 and PB ratio of Batliboi Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Batliboi Ltd. is ₹75.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Batliboi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Batliboi Ltd. is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of Batliboi Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.