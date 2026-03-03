Facebook Pixel Code
Basilic Fly Studio Share Price

NSE
BSE

BASILIC FLY STUDIO

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Basilic Fly Studio along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹205.95 Closed
-4.54₹ -9.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:47 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Basilic Fly Studio Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.15₹210.00
₹205.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.15₹509.80
₹205.95
Open Price
₹210.00
Prev. Close
₹215.75
Volume
29,100

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Basilic Fly Studio has declined 6.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.71%.

Basilic Fly Studio’s current P/E of 9.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Basilic Fly Studio Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Basilic Fly Studio		-8.57-23.04-37.40-52.66-28.84-10.22-6.26
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Basilic Fly Studio has declined 28.84% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Basilic Fly Studio has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Basilic Fly Studio Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Basilic Fly Studio Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5225.44222.87
10239.94233.11
20254.84247.18
50285.07276.25
100319.51309.22
200376.2339.58

Basilic Fly Studio Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Basilic Fly Studio remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 3.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Basilic Fly Studio Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Basilic Fly Studio fact sheet for more information

About Basilic Fly Studio

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100TN2016PLC103861 and registration number is 103861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Balakrishnan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. S Yogalakshmi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. D Prabhakar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vengarai Seshadri Sowrirajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandhagopal Damodaran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. R Thiripurasundari
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Basilic Fly Studio Share Price

What is the share price of Basilic Fly Studio?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basilic Fly Studio is ₹205.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Basilic Fly Studio?

The Basilic Fly Studio is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Basilic Fly Studio?

The market cap of Basilic Fly Studio is ₹478.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Basilic Fly Studio?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Basilic Fly Studio are ₹210.00 and ₹200.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Basilic Fly Studio?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Basilic Fly Studio stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Basilic Fly Studio is ₹509.80 and 52-week low of Basilic Fly Studio is ₹200.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Basilic Fly Studio performed historically in terms of returns?

The Basilic Fly Studio has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, -23.25% for the past month, -37.38% over 3 months, -29.71% over 1 year, -10.22% across 3 years, and -6.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Basilic Fly Studio?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Basilic Fly Studio are 9.30 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Basilic Fly Studio News

