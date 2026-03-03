Here's the live share price of Basilic Fly Studio along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Basilic Fly Studio has declined 6.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.71%.
Basilic Fly Studio’s current P/E of 9.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Basilic Fly Studio
|-8.57
|-23.04
|-37.40
|-52.66
|-28.84
|-10.22
|-6.26
|Sun TV Network
|6.27
|14.73
|13.41
|11.45
|11.24
|12.49
|4.32
|Prime Focus
|2.73
|6.95
|56.29
|93.89
|185.13
|52.85
|31.89
|Affle 3I
|-2.91
|-17.51
|-16.77
|-28.70
|-3.05
|10.25
|3.49
|PVR INOX
|-1.52
|3.11
|-10.03
|-9.40
|13.54
|-13.19
|-6.44
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.84
|-0.24
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|2.95
|1.76
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.37
|2.00
|-15.59
|-27.60
|-6.63
|-25.05
|-17.63
|Tips Music
|-4.70
|-0.38
|-4.37
|-6.45
|-7.84
|52.87
|63.13
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.34
|-30.63
|-28.67
|-23.10
|-9.90
|-2.91
|-7.74
|Saregama India
|0.24
|0.40
|-11.29
|-33.52
|-26.67
|-0.24
|22.66
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.14
|-25.16
|-39.00
|-18.28
|-17.47
|-4.35
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.44
|-33.75
|-12.31
|6.61
|157.03
|775.57
|282.15
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.64
|-6.53
|-20.39
|-30.10
|-20.63
|-12.14
|-19.66
|Signpost India
|2.42
|22.12
|21.06
|-8.54
|13.48
|-8.71
|-5.32
|Den Networks
|-3.44
|-5.32
|-14.31
|-24.77
|-11.64
|-3.53
|-14.26
|Balaji Telefilms
|-0.94
|13.54
|-11.66
|-5.21
|96.07
|31.87
|10.69
|New Delhi Television
|-1.98
|-4.97
|-5.69
|-28.64
|-13.19
|-23.18
|12.99
|TV Today Network
|-2.17
|1.12
|-10.19
|-19.80
|-19.66
|-16.44
|-14.92
|GTPL Hathway
|-15.69
|-26.12
|-40.85
|-50.54
|-44.15
|-19.71
|-14.27
|OnMobile Global
|-5.16
|-2.99
|-22.14
|-9.16
|1.10
|-11.38
|-14.15
Over the last one year, Basilic Fly Studio has declined 28.84% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Basilic Fly Studio has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|225.44
|222.87
|10
|239.94
|233.11
|20
|254.84
|247.18
|50
|285.07
|276.25
|100
|319.51
|309.22
|200
|376.2
|339.58
In the latest quarter, Basilic Fly Studio remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 3.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Basilic Fly Studio fact sheet for more information
Basilic Fly Studio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100TN2016PLC103861 and registration number is 103861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Basilic Fly Studio is ₹205.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Basilic Fly Studio is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Basilic Fly Studio is ₹478.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Basilic Fly Studio are ₹210.00 and ₹200.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Basilic Fly Studio stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Basilic Fly Studio is ₹509.80 and 52-week low of Basilic Fly Studio is ₹200.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Basilic Fly Studio has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, -23.25% for the past month, -37.38% over 3 months, -29.71% over 1 year, -10.22% across 3 years, and -6.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Basilic Fly Studio are 9.30 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.