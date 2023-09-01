Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bartronics India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BARTRONICS INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.95 Closed
-0.45-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bartronics India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.80₹11.20
₹10.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.25₹13.90
₹10.95
Open Price
₹11.15
Prev. Close
₹11.00
Volume
68,080

Bartronics India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.23
  • R211.42
  • R311.63
  • Pivot
    11.02
  • S110.83
  • S210.62
  • S310.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.3711.01
  • 103.4911.07
  • 203.7111.14
  • 504.0610.64
  • 1004.39.43
  • 2005.447.96

Bartronics India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.11-9.9236.2565.15172.50395.4519.78
-3.811.9241.6534.6166.37194.81266.65
2.2312.9631.6531.187.33120.48-48.16
0-15.33-17.14-29.27-59.5861.52-65.79
0.2516.4230.9721.6522.9434.5581.05
24.73-7.94-12.12-38.62-88.18-79.72-86.02

Bartronics India Ltd. Share Holdings

Bartronics India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bartronics India Ltd.

Bartronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1990PLC011721 and registration number is 011721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A B Satyavas Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Bartronics India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bartronics India Ltd.?

The market cap of Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹333.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bartronics India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bartronics India Ltd. is 2.68 and PB ratio of Bartronics India Ltd. is -2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bartronics India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹10.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bartronics India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bartronics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data