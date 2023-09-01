What is the Market Cap of Bartronics India Ltd.? The market cap of Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹333.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bartronics India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bartronics India Ltd. is 2.68 and PB ratio of Bartronics India Ltd. is -2.87 as on .

What is the share price of Bartronics India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹10.95 as on .