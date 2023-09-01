Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.11
|-9.92
|36.25
|65.15
|172.50
|395.45
|19.78
|-3.81
|1.92
|41.65
|34.61
|66.37
|194.81
|266.65
|2.23
|12.96
|31.65
|31.18
|7.33
|120.48
|-48.16
|0
|-15.33
|-17.14
|-29.27
|-59.58
|61.52
|-65.79
|0.25
|16.42
|30.97
|21.65
|22.94
|34.55
|81.05
|24.73
|-7.94
|-12.12
|-38.62
|-88.18
|-79.72
|-86.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bartronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1990PLC011721 and registration number is 011721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹333.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bartronics India Ltd. is 2.68 and PB ratio of Bartronics India Ltd. is -2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹10.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bartronics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Bartronics India Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.