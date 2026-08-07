What is the share price of Baron Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baron Infotech is ₹1.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Baron Infotech? The Baron Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baron Infotech? The market cap of Baron Infotech is ₹1.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Baron Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Baron Infotech are ₹1.81 and ₹1.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baron Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baron Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baron Infotech is ₹1.81 and 52-week low of Baron Infotech is ₹1.32 as on .

How has the Baron Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Baron Infotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.62% over 3 months, 37.12% over 1 year, 34.13% across 3 years, and 31.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baron Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baron Infotech are -10.90 and -4.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global