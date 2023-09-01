What is the Market Cap of Baron Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of Baron Infotech Ltd. is ₹.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baron Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Baron Infotech Ltd. is -0.57 and PB ratio of Baron Infotech Ltd. is -3.68 as on .

What is the share price of Baron Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baron Infotech Ltd. is ₹.78 as on .