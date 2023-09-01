Follow Us

BARON INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.78 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Baron Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.78₹0.78
₹0.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.60₹0.78
₹0.78
Open Price
₹0.78
Prev. Close
₹0.78
Volume
0

Baron Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.78
  • R20.78
  • R30.78
  • Pivot
    0.78
  • S10.78
  • S20.78
  • S30.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.610.75
  • 100.60.74
  • 200.580.71
  • 500.520.65
  • 1000.440.57
  • 2000.320.47

Baron Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.0013.0423.8130.00290.00310.53
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Baron Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Baron Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Baron Infotech Ltd.

Baron Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC025855 and registration number is 025855. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharani Ganapavarapu
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Kamala Kumari Nadimpally
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Billa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pokuri Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dutta Chandra Subhash
    Independent Director

FAQs on Baron Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Baron Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Baron Infotech Ltd. is ₹.80 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baron Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Baron Infotech Ltd. is -0.57 and PB ratio of Baron Infotech Ltd. is -3.68 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Baron Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baron Infotech Ltd. is ₹.78 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baron Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baron Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baron Infotech Ltd. is ₹.78 and 52-week low of Baron Infotech Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.

