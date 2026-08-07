Here's the live share price of Baron Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baron Infotech
|0
|0
|4.62
|19.87
|37.12
|34.13
|31.52
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Baron Infotech has gained 37.12% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Baron Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.78
|1.78
|10
|1.74
|1.73
|20
|1.64
|1.65
|50
|1.44
|1.46
|100
|1.17
|1.25
|200
|0.89
|0.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Baron Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Baron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jun 25, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|Baron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|May 23, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Baron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|May 20, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Baron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|May 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Baron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Filing of Resolution plan with Tribunal
Source: Dion Global
Baron Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC025855 and registration number is 025855. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baron Infotech is ₹1.81 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Baron Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Baron Infotech is ₹1.85 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baron Infotech are ₹1.81 and ₹1.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baron Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baron Infotech is ₹1.81 and 52-week low of Baron Infotech is ₹1.32 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Baron Infotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.62% over 3 months, 37.12% over 1 year, 34.13% across 3 years, and 31.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baron Infotech are -10.90 and -4.78 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global