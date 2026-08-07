Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Baron Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

BARON INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Baron Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.81 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Baron Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.81₹1.81
₹1.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.32₹1.81
₹1.81
Open Price
₹1.81
Prev. Close
₹1.81
Volume
550

Source: Dion Global

Baron Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baron Infotech		004.6219.8737.1234.1331.52
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Baron Infotech has gained 37.12% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Baron Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Baron Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Baron Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.781.78
101.741.73
201.641.65
501.441.46
1001.171.25
2000.890.98

Source: Dion Global

Baron Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baron Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Baron Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTBaron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jun 25, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTBaron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
May 23, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTBaron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
May 20, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTBaron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
May 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTBaron Info - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Filing of Resolution plan with Tribunal

Source: Dion Global

About Baron Infotech

Baron Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC025855 and registration number is 025855. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharani Ganapavarapu
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Kamala Kumari Nadimpally
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Billa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pokuri Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Baron Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of Baron Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baron Infotech is ₹1.81 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baron Infotech?

The Baron Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baron Infotech?

The market cap of Baron Infotech is ₹1.85 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baron Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baron Infotech are ₹1.81 and ₹1.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baron Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baron Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baron Infotech is ₹1.81 and 52-week low of Baron Infotech is ₹1.32 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Baron Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baron Infotech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.62% over 3 months, 37.12% over 1 year, 34.13% across 3 years, and 31.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baron Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baron Infotech are -10.90 and -4.78 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Baron Infotech News

More Baron Infotech News
Market Pulse