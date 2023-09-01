Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.36
|5.53
|2.68
|-20.20
|138.04
|3,824.57
|3,824.57
|9.40
|21.18
|33.06
|25.59
|-12.57
|245.54
|80.24
|1.78
|-2.61
|6.66
|19.40
|-7.53
|154.93
|44.88
|9.26
|43.90
|34.09
|34.09
|-30.99
|-30.99
|-30.99
|0
|15.28
|-23.57
|-44.21
|-72.61
|-62.53
|-91.84
|10.34
|28.93
|41.90
|49.56
|561.19
|475.32
|160.59
|6.83
|35.00
|29.13
|64.09
|26.38
|27.47
|-7.76
|0
|0
|21.42
|189.54
|762.75
|802.97
|802.97
|13.85
|37.90
|41.32
|23.20
|16.33
|113.75
|72.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1958PLC011101 and registration number is 011101. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹417.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is 1.52 and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹182.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹501.30 and 52-week low of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹76.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.