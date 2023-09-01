Follow Us

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | BSE
₹182.10 Closed
1.993.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.10₹182.10
₹182.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.50₹501.30
₹182.10
Open Price
₹182.10
Prev. Close
₹178.55
Volume
3,633

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1182.1
  • R2182.1
  • R3182.1
  • Pivot
    182.1
  • S1182.1
  • S2182.1
  • S3182.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5268.76173.1
  • 10288.17170.99
  • 20253.91170.34
  • 50155.42172.47
  • 10085.15181.72
  • 20044.13183.67

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.365.532.68-20.20138.043,824.573,824.57
9.4021.1833.0625.59-12.57245.5480.24
1.78-2.616.6619.40-7.53154.9344.88
9.2643.9034.0934.09-30.99-30.99-30.99
015.28-23.57-44.21-72.61-62.53-91.84
10.3428.9341.9049.56561.19475.32160.59
6.8335.0029.1364.0926.3827.47-7.76
0021.42189.54762.75802.97802.97
13.8537.9041.3223.2016.33113.7572.38

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1958PLC011101 and registration number is 011101. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Damodarbhai B Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Viral Bhavani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavanjibhai H Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaveshbhai V Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayantilal D Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vidhya V Bhavani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹417.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is 1.52 and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹182.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹501.30 and 52-week low of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹76.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

