What is the Market Cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹417.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is 1.52 and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is 1.4 as on .

What is the share price of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is ₹182.10 as on .