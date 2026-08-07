What is the share price of Baroda Rayon Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹128.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Baroda Rayon Corporation? The Baroda Rayon Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation? The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹295.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Baroda Rayon Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Baroda Rayon Corporation are ₹132.95 and ₹127.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baroda Rayon Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Rayon Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹158.50 and 52-week low of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹100.10 as on .

How has the Baroda Rayon Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Baroda Rayon Corporation has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.62% over 3 months, -12.43% over 1 year, -12.07% across 3 years, and 94.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation are 13.30 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global