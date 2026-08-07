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Baroda Rayon Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

BARODA RAYON CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Baroda Rayon Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.90 Closed
0.62₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Baroda Rayon Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.05₹132.95
₹128.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.10₹158.50
₹128.90
Open Price
₹132.95
Prev. Close
₹128.10
Volume
267

Source: Dion Global

Baroda Rayon Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baroda Rayon Corporation		-0.810-0.6214.83-12.43-12.0794.42
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Baroda Rayon Corporation has declined 12.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Baroda Rayon Corporation has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Baroda Rayon Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Baroda Rayon Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.82129.67
10128.59129.24
20128.55128.89
50128.22127.43
100121.72124.99
200120.57126.51

Source: Dion Global

Baroda Rayon Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baroda Rayon Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Baroda Rayon Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTBaroda Rayon Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 09, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTBaroda Rayon Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTBaroda Rayon Corpn. - Availment Of Term Loan Facility From Aditya Birla Capital Limited Including Takeover Of Existing Consor
Jun 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTBaroda Rayon Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting No. 02/2026-27
Jun 08, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTBaroda Rayon Corpn. - Report On Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Relodged Under The Special Window

Source: Dion Global

About Baroda Rayon Corporation

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1958PLC000892 and registration number is 000892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Damodarbhai B Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Viral D Bhavani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vidhya V Bhavani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chimanlal N Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zaverilal M Ramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai V Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Baroda Rayon Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Baroda Rayon Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baroda Rayon Corporation?

The Baroda Rayon Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation?

The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹295.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baroda Rayon Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baroda Rayon Corporation are ₹132.95 and ₹127.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baroda Rayon Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Rayon Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹158.50 and 52-week low of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹100.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Baroda Rayon Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baroda Rayon Corporation has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.62% over 3 months, -12.43% over 1 year, -12.07% across 3 years, and 94.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation are 13.30 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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