Here's the live share price of Baroda Rayon Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baroda Rayon Corporation
|-0.81
|0
|-0.62
|14.83
|-12.43
|-12.07
|94.42
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Baroda Rayon Corporation has declined 12.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Baroda Rayon Corporation has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.82
|129.67
|10
|128.59
|129.24
|20
|128.55
|128.89
|50
|128.22
|127.43
|100
|121.72
|124.99
|200
|120.57
|126.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Baroda Rayon Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Baroda Rayon Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Baroda Rayon Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Baroda Rayon Corpn. - Availment Of Term Loan Facility From Aditya Birla Capital Limited Including Takeover Of Existing Consor
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Baroda Rayon Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting No. 02/2026-27
|Jun 08, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Baroda Rayon Corpn. - Report On Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Relodged Under The Special Window
Source: Dion Global
Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1958PLC000892 and registration number is 000892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baroda Rayon Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹295.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baroda Rayon Corporation are ₹132.95 and ₹127.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Rayon Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹158.50 and 52-week low of Baroda Rayon Corporation is ₹100.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baroda Rayon Corporation has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.62% over 3 months, -12.43% over 1 year, -12.07% across 3 years, and 94.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation are 13.30 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global