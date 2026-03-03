Here's the live share price of Barflex Polyfilms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Barflex Polyfilms has declined 1.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.02%.
Barflex Polyfilms’s current P/E of 12.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Barflex Polyfilms
|-2.48
|-5.60
|-21.33
|-24.55
|19.19
|-2.16
|-1.30
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.80
|4.23
|5.82
|39.82
|3.67
|88.89
|36.85
|Time Technoplast
|-5.33
|-2.28
|-5.66
|-25.05
|1.35
|63.05
|43.03
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.30
|-16.69
|-28.86
|-19.40
|-14.18
|18.63
|38.51
|EPL
|-1.70
|5.21
|4.64
|-9.00
|9.20
|8.68
|-1.97
|VIP Industries
|-3.80
|-6.34
|-2.37
|-18.62
|19.56
|-16.96
|-2.92
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|-13.39
|-30.40
|-39.75
|-15.82
|16.24
|24.07
|Uflex
|1.09
|-4.27
|-3.07
|-15.35
|1.27
|5.56
|3.49
|Jindal Poly Films
|13.51
|58.04
|21.84
|4.47
|-2.07
|2.75
|0.79
|Polyplex Corporation
|3.85
|-2.08
|1.62
|-18.38
|-21.71
|-15.31
|-0.69
|Xpro India
|6.15
|-5.30
|-7.10
|-22.37
|-11.38
|19.12
|89.36
|Cosmo First
|5.31
|7.26
|-5.66
|-30.99
|20.44
|1.80
|10.71
|Huhtamaki India
|-2.38
|-6.98
|-20.60
|-26.11
|-4.08
|-5.25
|-9.10
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.45
|-7.83
|-23.37
|-6.75
|9.23
|7.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|4.63
|2.79
|14.53
|26.34
|70.33
|47.38
|24.52
|Ester Industries
|3.45
|2.15
|-5.82
|-15.47
|-20.56
|0.95
|-2.28
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.32
|-11.97
|1.66
|-17.45
|43.02
|80.96
|42.74
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.57
|-7.72
|10.77
|2.02
|94.90
|21.86
|12.60
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-7.72
|-9.91
|-29.83
|-7.40
|-47.78
|47.56
|65.60
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-8.18
|-13.97
|-13.25
|-19.95
|44.17
|26.53
|12.96
Over the last one year, Barflex Polyfilms has gained 19.19% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Barflex Polyfilms has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.1
|60.46
|10
|61.5
|60.91
|20
|61.43
|61.83
|50
|66.61
|65.36
|100
|71.6
|68.36
|200
|70.71
|66.84
In the latest quarter, Barflex Polyfilms saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.22%, while DII stake decreased to 0.86%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Barflex Polyfilms fact sheet for more information
Barflex Polyfilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209DL2005PLC132346 and registration number is 132346. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barflex Polyfilms is ₹59.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Barflex Polyfilms is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Barflex Polyfilms is ₹146.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Barflex Polyfilms are ₹59.85 and ₹59.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barflex Polyfilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barflex Polyfilms is ₹82.40 and 52-week low of Barflex Polyfilms is ₹41.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Barflex Polyfilms has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -20.7% over 3 months, 27.02% over 1 year, -2.16% across 3 years, and -1.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Barflex Polyfilms are 12.79 and 1.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.