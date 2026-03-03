Facebook Pixel Code
Barflex Polyfilms Share Price

NSE
BSE

BARFLEX POLYFILMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Barflex Polyfilms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.00 Closed
-1.58₹ -0.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Barflex Polyfilms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.00₹59.85
₹59.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.15₹82.40
₹59.00
Open Price
₹59.85
Prev. Close
₹59.95
Volume
14,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Barflex Polyfilms has declined 1.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.02%.

Barflex Polyfilms’s current P/E of 12.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Barflex Polyfilms Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Barflex Polyfilms		-2.48-5.60-21.33-24.5519.19-2.16-1.30
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, Barflex Polyfilms has gained 19.19% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Barflex Polyfilms has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

Barflex Polyfilms Financials

Barflex Polyfilms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.160.46
1061.560.91
2061.4361.83
5066.6165.36
10071.668.36
20070.7166.84

Barflex Polyfilms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Barflex Polyfilms saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.22%, while DII stake decreased to 0.86%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Barflex Polyfilms Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Barflex Polyfilms fact sheet for more information

About Barflex Polyfilms

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209DL2005PLC132346 and registration number is 132346. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jaiwant Bery
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nomita Bery
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Mohan Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Simran Sabharwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Rungta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Barflex Polyfilms Share Price

What is the share price of Barflex Polyfilms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barflex Polyfilms is ₹59.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Barflex Polyfilms?

The Barflex Polyfilms is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Barflex Polyfilms?

The market cap of Barflex Polyfilms is ₹146.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Barflex Polyfilms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Barflex Polyfilms are ₹59.85 and ₹59.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Barflex Polyfilms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barflex Polyfilms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barflex Polyfilms is ₹82.40 and 52-week low of Barflex Polyfilms is ₹41.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Barflex Polyfilms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Barflex Polyfilms has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -20.7% over 3 months, 27.02% over 1 year, -2.16% across 3 years, and -1.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Barflex Polyfilms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Barflex Polyfilms are 12.79 and 1.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Barflex Polyfilms News

