Here's the live share price of Barflex Polyfilms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Barflex Polyfilms has declined 1.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.02%.

Barflex Polyfilms’s current P/E of 12.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.