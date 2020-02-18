Barbeque Nation IPO to be out soon; here’s what casual dining chain plans

The company plans to raise Rs 1,000-1,200 crore through the IPO, media reports said.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Tuesday filed fresh papers with market regulator SEBI for its IPO. The casual dining chain plans to raise Rs 1,000-1,200 crore through the IPO, media reports said. The public offering by the company includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 275 crore and an offer for sale of up to 98,22,947 equity shares. A pre-IPO placement worth Rs 150 crore may also be considered. The money raised would be used to repay an outstanding borrowing of Rs 205 crore in part or full and for general corporate purposes. The IPO will allot up to 50 per cent to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and 15 per cent to non-institutional bidders. The remaining 35 per cent will be allocated to retail individual bidders.

Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani, and Suchitra Dhanani and is backed by private equity firm CX Partners are the promoter companies. IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital, and SBI Capital Markets would manage the public offering. The company first filed for IPO with the capital markets regulator SEBI in 2017. The plan finally received the IPO plan in January 2018, however, it didn’t launch the initial share-sale on account of adverse market conditions. Barbeque Nation Hospitality owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants. It currently operates 138 outlets across India and 7 outlets in the UAE, Oman, and Malaysia.

