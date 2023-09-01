Follow Us

BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹37.00 Closed
1.090.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Barak Valley Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.55₹37.95
₹37.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.50₹44.00
₹37.00
Open Price
₹36.10
Prev. Close
₹36.60
Volume
14,530

Barak Valley Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.12
  • R239.23
  • R340.52
  • Pivot
    36.83
  • S135.72
  • S234.43
  • S333.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.1437.29
  • 1024.1937.37
  • 2024.3636.87
  • 5025.4635.9
  • 10023.9834.35
  • 20023.9231.57

Barak Valley Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.469.14047.7044.25139.4881.37
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Barak Valley Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Barak Valley Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Barak Valley Cements Ltd.

Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403AS1999PLC005741 and registration number is 005741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamakhya Chamaria
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Puran Chand
    Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Bajaj
    Director
  • Dr. D R Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Renu Kejriwal
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Tulshyan
    Director

FAQs on Barak Valley Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹81.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is 11.25 and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Barak Valley Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Barak Valley Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barak Valley Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

