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Barak Valley Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Barak Valley Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.00 Closed
-0.99₹ -0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Barak Valley Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.58₹42.90
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.75₹69.54
₹42.00
Open Price
₹42.69
Prev. Close
₹42.42
Volume
905

Source: Dion Global

Barak Valley Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Barak Valley Cements		-0.73-5.68-9.68-19.23-1.257.906.96
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Barak Valley Cements has declined 1.25% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Barak Valley Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Barak Valley Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Barak Valley Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.7141.61
1041.4441.61
2041.8141.73
5042.0541.99
10041.6842.27
20043.0642.91

Source: Dion Global

Barak Valley Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Barak Valley Cements saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.73%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Barak Valley Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTBarak Valley Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Fi
Jul 03, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTBarak Valley Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTBarak Valley Cements - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
May 27, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTBarak Valley Cements - Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 27, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTBarak Valley Cements - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Has Discussed And Approved The Results For The Quarter And Year En

Source: Dion Global

About Barak Valley Cements

Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403AS1999PLC005741 and registration number is 005741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamakhya Chamaria
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Tulshyan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Garodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Barak Valley Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Barak Valley Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barak Valley Cements is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Barak Valley Cements?

The Barak Valley Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Barak Valley Cements?

The market cap of Barak Valley Cements is ₹93.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Barak Valley Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Barak Valley Cements are ₹42.90 and ₹41.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Barak Valley Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barak Valley Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barak Valley Cements is ₹69.54 and 52-week low of Barak Valley Cements is ₹30.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Barak Valley Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Barak Valley Cements has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -5.68% for the past month, -9.68% over 3 months, -1.25% over 1 year, 7.9% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements are 64.62 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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