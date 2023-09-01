What is the Market Cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd.? The market cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹81.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd.? P/E ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is 11.25 and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is 0.88 as on .

What is the share price of Barak Valley Cements Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on .