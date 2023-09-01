Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.46
|9.14
|0
|47.70
|44.25
|139.48
|81.37
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403AS1999PLC005741 and registration number is 005741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹81.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is 11.25 and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barak Valley Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.