Here's the live share price of Barak Valley Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Barak Valley Cements
|-0.73
|-5.68
|-9.68
|-19.23
|-1.25
|7.90
|6.96
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Barak Valley Cements has declined 1.25% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Barak Valley Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.71
|41.61
|10
|41.44
|41.61
|20
|41.81
|41.73
|50
|42.05
|41.99
|100
|41.68
|42.27
|200
|43.06
|42.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Barak Valley Cements saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.73%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Barak Valley Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Fi
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Barak Valley Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Barak Valley Cements - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
|May 27, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Barak Valley Cements - Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Barak Valley Cements - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Has Discussed And Approved The Results For The Quarter And Year En
Source: Dion Global
Barak Valley Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403AS1999PLC005741 and registration number is 005741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barak Valley Cements is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Barak Valley Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Barak Valley Cements is ₹93.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Barak Valley Cements are ₹42.90 and ₹41.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barak Valley Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barak Valley Cements is ₹69.54 and 52-week low of Barak Valley Cements is ₹30.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Barak Valley Cements has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -5.68% for the past month, -9.68% over 3 months, -1.25% over 1 year, 7.9% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements are 64.62 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global