What is the share price of Barak Valley Cements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Barak Valley Cements is ₹42.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Barak Valley Cements? The Barak Valley Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Barak Valley Cements? The market cap of Barak Valley Cements is ₹93.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Barak Valley Cements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Barak Valley Cements are ₹42.90 and ₹41.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Barak Valley Cements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Barak Valley Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Barak Valley Cements is ₹69.54 and 52-week low of Barak Valley Cements is ₹30.75 as on .

How has the Barak Valley Cements performed historically in terms of returns? The Barak Valley Cements has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -5.68% for the past month, -9.68% over 3 months, -1.25% over 1 year, 7.9% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements are 64.62 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global